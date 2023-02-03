Who is Irish-born American step dancer, Cassidy Ludwig?

Cassidy Ludwig is an American national popularly known for setting the dance floor ablaze with her step dancing. During her rise to stardom in the dance industry, she saw it fit not to give up despite not winning any competition for three years since she started competing. Today, Cassidy is a renowned Irish step dancer, model and YouTuber. Here are some interesting facts about her.

The 27-year-old dancer, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, was interested in dancing from a young age and after years of learning and perfecting her craft, Cassidy has become a star and has been referred to as the fastest human because of the pace her feet move at when she is dancing.

Profile summary

Full name Cassidy Ludwig Gender Female Date of birth 19 December 1996 Age 27 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Republic of Ireland Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Irish Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 cm Weight in kilograms 62 kg Weight in pounds 137 Ibs Eye colour Green Hair colour Blonde Marital status Unmarried Occupation Dancer, model, YouTuber Net worth Approximately $1.25 million

Cassidy Ludwig’s biography

Cassidy Ludwig grew up in Ireland in the 90s with her two siblings and later relocated to the United States of America, where she realized her dreams. She is currently enrolled in the Millenium Academy of Irish Dance & Music and is also a model and YouTube sensation.

Cassidy Ludwig’s age

Cassidy was born on 19 December 1996 in the Republic of Ireland, and as per her date of birth, she will be turning 27 years this year. The Irish native’s zodiac sign is thus Sagittarius.

Cassidy Ludwig’s height

Accordingly, reports state that Cassidy’s height is 5 feet 6 inches and 168 centimetres, while her weight in kilograms and pounds is 62 and 137, respectively. She has maintained body measurements that make it easy for her to dance impressively.

Dancer Cassidy Ludwig

Her passion for dancing made its presence felt when Cassidy was still young, and after some years of practicing, she began competing in 2016. Her competitive dancing journey was not an easy one, but she did not give up.

Cassidy began seeing some success in 2019 when she was competing at the Mid-America Oireachtas where she took second position. Additionally, the year 2020 saw her being a part of the All Ireland Championships Top 10.

Cassidy Ludwig’s feet

A video of Cassidy practicing surfaced online in 2021, and it garnered millions of views due to the fast pace that her feet move when she dances. A netizen even commented that Cassidy is not human.

Cassidy Ludwig’s Irish dance achievements

Cassidy has reaped great rewards for her efforts towards ensuring that she stays afloat with her dance career. Her tireless practicing resulted in her taking third position at the 2021 All Scotland Irish Dance Championships and her game-changer was winning first position in the same year at the US National Irish Dance Championships.

Who is the best Irish step dancer?

Michael Flatley has been crowned the best Irish step dancer and at the age of 17, he became the first American to emerge victorious in a dance competition held in Dublin that saw him walk away with the title of All-World Champion.

Who was the lead female dancer in Riverdance?

Jean Butler, an American step dancer and actress, was the lead female dancer in the Irish dance theatrical production called Riverdance. As sources mention, the production intended to arguably celebrate traditional Irish music and dance.

Why do Irish dancers tape their shoes?

Aesthetics are important for Irish dancers, thus taping their shoes helps keep them snug and tight to the dancer’s feet and also to avoid instances where they come off during a dance session or practice.

Who is the best female Irish dancer?

In this regard, Jean Butler is popularly known as the best female Irish dancer. She was born in Mineola, New York, United States of America on 14 March 1971.

Why do Irish dancers not move their arms?

A few explanations account for why this is the case. Some believe that still and straight arms are seen as proper dancing etiquette for dance masters.

Cassidy Ludwig has made a name for herself out of a career that is mostly disregarded. Through her hard work and perseverance, she has seen the desired results and continues to leave many fans in disbelief with her impeccable dance moves.

