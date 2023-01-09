Refilwe Madumo's bio, age, husband, movies and TV shows

Refilwe Madumo is a South African actress and content producer. She is best known for her role as Palesa Mooki-Letswalo, an HIV-positive character on eTV's Scandal! She also stars in Generations: The Legacy as Fikile Maponya, a wealthy and divorced single mother of two who earned her fortune from her divorce settlement.

Refilwe Madumo is known for her role as Fikile in Generations: The Legacy. Photo: @METROFMSA, @natjroliphant on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Refilwe is a talented actress and one of the best in the South African entertainment industry. She often embodies her roles and is known for giving off energetic vibes. Who is she when the cameras are not rolling?

Refilwe Madumo's profiles summary and bio

Full name Refilwe Madumo Date of birth 11th February 1989 Age 33 years as of January 2023 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Pretoria, South Africa Current residence South African Nationality South African Languages English, Tswana, South Sotho, North Sotho, Zulu Height 1.59 m Hair colour Black Eyes colour Brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Not known Children Two sons Education Tshwane University of Technology (BA in Technologies and Dramatic Arts) Profession Actress, content producer Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook TikTok

Refilwe Madumo's age

Refilwe Madumo's date of birth is 11th February 1989, and she is 33 years old as of January 2023. The actress was born and raised in Pretoria, South Africa.

Is Refilwe Madumo married?

Yes. The Scandal actress is in a happy marriage, but details about Refilwe Madumo's husband are not known. She is a mother to two boys. Her firstborn, Makhosini Loapi Kunene, was born in 2011, while her second son was born two years later.

Refilwe Madumo's career

Refilwe portrayed Palesa's character in eTV's Scandal! Photo: @Gen_legacy on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The actress has been in several South African television shows since the mid-2000s. Her most notable television role is Palesa Mooki-Letswalo, an HIV-positive young lady on eTV's Scandal, and she also plays the role of Fikile in Generations: The Legacy. Moreover, she starred in seasons one and two of SABC1's Society as Zanele.

Refilwe portrayed Amanda Mavuso's character in seasons one and two of Side Dish, a Sunday night drama series on SABC1 about three ladies who accidentally murder a Ben 10. Side Dish can also be streamed on Netflix. She has been in the movies House of Love as Ruth and Dusty Roads as Lerato

Madumo is also a skilled stage performer, and her theatre credits include:

Through the Chord: An Exploration Ruined

And the Girls in Their Sunday Dresses

Mollo, The Woman in Me - Original Musical Recital

I Stand Before You Naked

Beauty en Die Bees

Het Waterhuis - Free Birds

Ballets: Copellia - The Nutcracker

Refilwe Madumo's TV shows

Project Season/year Role SABC1's Generations: The Legacy 2018 to present Fikile SABC2's Huis van Liefde Season 1 (2008) Ruth M-Net's Inconceivable Season 1 (2020) Busi Nkosi SABC1's Izoso Connexion Season 1 (2006) Tsidi SABC2's Mamello Seasons 1, 2, and 3 Dorah Mashego SABC2's Mazinyo dot Q Season 1 Thembi Mzansi Magic's Omen Season 1 (2020) Lizi SABC3's One Way Season 1 (2007) Sylvie ETV's Rhythm City Season 1 Lufuno Mzansi Magic's Ring of Lies Season 2 Palesa (as RefilweMadumo) eTV's Scandal! Season 1 Palesa SABC1's Side Dish Seasons 1 and 2 2018 to present Amanda SABC1's Society Seasons 1 and 2 Zanele

Refilwe Madumo's net worth

The actress's salary is estimated to be between R2 million and R6 million in 2023. Her salary on Generations: The Legacy is about R88,000.

Refilwe Madumo's Instagram

The Scandal actress is active on Instagram, and her account @therefilwe has more than 62.6 thousand followers as of January 2023. She has over 44 thousand Facebook followers, more than 49.8 thousand followers on TikTok, and over 16.9 thousand Twitter followers.

Refilwe Madumo's pictures

The Generations: The Legacy actress often posts photos and videos on her social media pages. Here are some of her best snaps and quick facts about her.

Proud mother of two

The actress has two sons. Photo: @therefilwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Refilwe has two boys, and she enjoys every bit of motherhood. She is often seen spending time with the kids.

Talented actress

Refilwe Madumo portrayed the role of Busi Nkosi on M-Net's inconceivable. Photo: @SisandaHenna, @YouthVillageSA on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Refilwe has over ten telenovela acting credits. The actress wowed audiences with her spectacular portrayal of Fikile, a wealthy and divorced single mother on Generations: The Legacy.

Loves travelling

The actress during a previous vacation to London. Photo: @OfficiallyRefilwe on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The actress loves adventures and has been to several destinations across the globe. Some of the places she has been to include London and Ghana.

Beauty and brains

The Scandal actress is an alumnus of the Tshwane University of Technology. Photo: @OfficiallyRefilwe on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fikile from Generations, real name Refilwe Madumo, is well educated. She is an alumnus of the Tshwane University of Technology, where she earned her BA degree in Technologies and Dramatic Arts.

Survivor of sexual harassment

The actress was previously harassed by an armed robber. Photo: @OfficiallyRefilwe on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The actress has always been vocal about sexual assault and encourages women to speak up when they experience such issues. She previously opened up about being harassed by an armed robber. Refilwe Madumo's parents and her two young boys were present, but the authorities arrived on time before he could assault her.

Refilwe Madumo's energetic on-screen performances have made her a household name across the country. She is one of the most talented actresses in South Africa, with a bright future in the industry.

READ ALSO: What did DMX's mother, Arnett Simmons, do to him? All about their relationship

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts regarding rapper DMX's mother, Arnett Simmons. The rapper passed away in April 2021 after suffering a fatal heart attack that left him brain-dead with no hope of recovery.

DMX was abused by her mother growing up and once lived on the streets. The son-mother duo reconciled several years later in 2012, and the rapper revealed that she had forgiven her.

Source: Briefly News