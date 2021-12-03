After getting divorced, the last thing you want is to have no way of proving your single status! If you’re in the unfortunate position of having lost your divorce decree copy, here’s some essential info to keep in mind!

It seems only natural that South Africans that were previously married and got divorced would safeguard their final decree of divorce, right?

But the reality is that documents go missing every day, and getting a copy from the High Court where you got divorced can be frustrating and very timely! If you are in the unfortunate position of having lost your document, this article will help you understand how to get a divorce decree copy in the fastest time possible!

What exactly is a divorce decree, and why would you need one?

A decree of divorce is a summary of your divorce settlement. It serves as proof that your divorce was finalised in the South African High Court, and it’s signed and stamped by the court where the divorce was finalised.

If you misplaced your original divorce decree, it can be tricky to obtain a copy of the document as it’s not available anywhere online, and you’ll have to apply for a copy of the original document at the High Court where you got divorced.

The quickest and easiest way to obtain a copy of your decree of divorce is to ensure you have as many as possible details on hand pertaining to the original document and divorce proceedings. Without vital pieces of information such as date, divorce case number, and the court where the divorce was finalised, it can easily become a very lengthy (and pricey) process to extract copies from the court.

How do I apply for a copy of my divorce decree?

As mentioned earlier, you’ll need as much as possible information about your divorce proceedings on hand. The more information you have, the quicker your application process will be and the easier it’ll be to retrieve your documents from the archives.

You will need the following details (as many of them as possible):

Your divorce case number

The name of the court where the divorce was finalised

The exact date of the day when your divorce was finalised

Details on the plaintiff and defendant (including names and ID numbers of yourself and your ex-spouse)

With all these details, you should be able to obtain a copy of your decree of divorce. The official working at the high court will use your information to retrieve your file from the archives, after which a copy will be made before it is stamped by the High Court. However, while some courts (such as Cape Town) are efficient and have organised archives, others (like Johannesburg) do not have systems in place and often someone has to sift through many files to find yours.

How long does it take to get a divorce decree copy in South Africa?

This is where frustration easily creeps in: there’s no set guideline on timing for the process. There are occasions where documents go missing from the High Court archives, and if this is the case, there is no way of obtaining a divorce decree copy. The court might have also relocated its files to another location for off-site storage, which could cause logistical troubles.

Once you have your divorce decree, you would need to have this registered at Home Affairs to change your status on their system to DIVORCED. Should you ever wish to remarry, you will need a Letter of No Impediment document, issued by Home Affairs.

However, Apostil.co.za is a concierge service in South Africa that can help you obtain your documents in the fastest time possible. They work with all 14 High Courts of South Africa and can assist 80-90% of all their clients with obtaining copies of their divorce decrees. They can also assist with divorce registration and Letters of No Impediment from South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs.

If you’re looking for the fastest and most hassle-free way to get a copy of your South African divorce decree, we recommend getting in touch with them to learn more about their services and how they can assist you.

