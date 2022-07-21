Everything you need to know about Gloria Govan | Full biography

If you have ever heard of busy moms still pursuing their careers in the entertainment industry, Gloria Govan will be on that list. Gloria is a famous American actress, TV personality and entrepreneur. In addition, she is popularly known as the ex-wife of former NBA star Matt Barnes. Below is everything you need to know about this gorgeous personality.

Gloria Govan rose to fame with her appearance in the Florida version of the reality TV shows, Basketball Wives and subsequently Basketball Wives LA. Her NBA connections sprang up her success story, and so far, she has been doing well as a TV host, model, content developer and social media influencer for almost two decades.

Gloria Govan's profile summary

Full name Gloria Govan Gender Female Date of birth 22nd February 1985 Age 37 years old (2022) Place of birth Oakland, California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Zodiac sign Pisces Height in feet 5' 7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 33-26-33 Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Dark Brown Shoe size 6 (US) Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Derek Fisher Children 2 Education Del Campo High School Profession Actress, model, author, television personality, social media influencer, and philanthropist Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram

Gloria Govan's age

Gloria was born in Oakland, California, United States, on 22nd February 1985. Govan's age is 37 years in 2022. She has two siblings: Lonnie and Laura. Laura is also an actress and was a basketball player in high school. She was featured in the first two seasons of Basketball Wives LA reality TV show.

Is Gloria Govan biracial?

Gloria is biracial as she is half Mexican and half African-American. Interestingly, Gloria Govan's parents have their ancestry from different ethnicity. Her father is an African-American, while her mother holds a Hispanic ethnicity of Mexican descent.

Gloria Govan's movies and TV shows

Gloria loved acting and cooking from childhood and started her acting career when she first appeared in the VH1 series Basketball Wives, which premiered in April 2010. Later, she featured in Basketball Wives LA, the Los Angeles version that premiered on 29th August 2011. The TV series showcased the wives of a group of men who have been romantically involved with professional basketball players.

The Basketball Wives star later left the show and took greater steps into her acting career fully. In 2015, she appeared in Chocolate City alongside Carmen Electra and DeRay Davis. Interestingly, she has shown her giftedness by producing a film besides being an actress. Her first film, Meet the Blacks, an American horror movie, was produced with Mike Epps.

Some of Govan's movies and TV shows in which she has featured include the following:

Celebrity Family Feud

Chocolate City

Clean Ops the Chronicles of V

Fashion News Live

According to Him + Her

Comedy Dynamics: Uncontrolled Comedy

Reach Around Radio

Hollywood Uncensored with Sam Rubin

Fight the Force

Chasing LA

Gloria showcased her professional career in TV hosting in different fields. She hosted the documented series of Backstage Confidential. She was also chosen as a good businesswoman with the right insight to appear as a partner in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) commercial. She was featured alongside UFC champion Anderson Silva to promote their association with Fox TV.

Govan's passion for cooking from childhood has made her a professional cook. She published a cookbook titled A Mixed Girl's Favorite Recipes. The book is said to display beautiful photographs of different recipes. In the same line, she launched a website called Gorditos, containing a Mexican food chain with an innovative keto menu.

Then, she is celebrated for her philanthropic and entrepreneurial efforts. She does charitable work in LA and creates content development in her production company, Tabula Rasa.

Gloria Govan's relationships

Gloria has been in different relationships with popular personalities. She reportedly dated Colin Kaepernick and Jaycon Terrell Taylor before she married Matt Barnes.

What happened to Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan?

Matt Barnes and Gloria once married but later divorced. Their relationship started in the eighth grade in high school before they tied the knot on 11th August 2012, in Santa Barbara, California.

During their dating period, she gave birth to a set of twins in 2008. Gloria Govan's children are Carter Kelly and Isaiah Michael. After finalising the divorce, Gloria found love in Derek Fisher. Gloria Govan's partner is a former NBA player and ex-knicks coach. He is currently the coach of the LA Lakers and a father of four children.

Is Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan still together?

According to sources and research, they are together and happily married. The couple's wedding took place on 18 July 2021.

What is Gloria from Basketball Wives's net worth?

According to sources, Gloria Govan's net worth is $5 million. She accumulated this worth through her TV hosting, modelling, and acting career.

Gloria Govan is an example of a strong, determined, and focused woman. She made a name through her NBA relationships and has maintained that fame in diverse ways till now. Her career in TV hosting, acting, cooking, modelling, and other entrepreneurial and philanthropic endeavours will remain in the entertainment industry archives.

