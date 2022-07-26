Lucas Zumman is a fast-rising star in Hollywood. His talent and ability to slay every role and engage his audience through the entire film is a skill that makes him stand out in the industry at a young age. So, what is Lucas Jade Zumann's age?

The actor at the AARP's 16th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by David Livingston

Lucas Jade Zumann is an actor from the US. He is known for playing Milo in the 2015 horror-thriller movie titled Sinister II and Jamie Fields in the comedy-drama film 20th Century Women.

Lucas Jade Zumann's profiles

Full name Lucas Jade Zumann Gender Male Date of birth 12th of December, 2000 Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, the United States of America Age 21 (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Ethnicity Jew Nationality American Height 5 feet and 8 inches (173 centimetres) Weight 62 kilograms Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Dark brown Father Matthew Mother Jeniffer Religion Judaism Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Dating Spouse Shannon Sullivan Occupation Actor Net worth $1 million Social media accounts Instagram Twitter

Lucas Jade Zumann's biography

How old is Lucas Jade Zumann? He was born on the 12th of December, 2000, in Chicago, Illinois, the United States. He is 21 years old as of 2022 but will be turning 22 this year.

Who are Lucas Jade Zumann's parents?

Zumann attends the 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by C Flanigan

Details of his birth and childhood are still unknown to the public. His father is called Mathew, while his mother is called Jennifer and is the oldest of four brothers. His nationality is American, and he is of Jewish heritage.

He went to Wates Elementary School and was transferred to Chicago Waldorf School, where he studied from the fifth to eighth grade.

Lucas Jade Zumann's career

Does Lucas Jade Zumann still act? Lucas' talent was discovered by a talent agent when auditioning for a Disney talent search in Chicago as Paskal Rudnicke casting. His first foray into the acting game came as an ensemble member production of Oliver, a musical film.

What did Lucas Jade do? He then first landed a major gig in the horror film titled Sinister 2, taking the role of Milo.

How old was Lucas Zumann in Anne with an E?

Jade also landed another role in a Canadian film titled Anne with an E as Gilbert Blythe. Blythe is a 13-year-old boy born in 1862 to John Blythe and his wife. He was the classmate and eventual husband of Anne Shirley, played by Amybeth McNulty.

In the series, Gilbert grew up to become a teacher, saved enough to go to medical school, became a doctor, and settled down to become a family man.

Lucas Jade Zumann's movies and TV shows

The actor has appeared in several other films and series. So, what movies is Lucas Jade Zumann in?

Dr Bird's Advice for Sad Poets

To the Stars

Sense 8

Every Day

20th Century Women

Thrill Ride

The Pillars Of The Earth

Anne Türkçe Dublaj

How much is Lucas Jade Zumann's net worth?

Zumann attends The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Christopher Polk

Jade has made a fortune from his career as an actor. At the age of 21, he earned himself a net worth of $1 million.

Who is Lucas Jade Zumann's girlfriend?

The Hollywood star is currently dating Shannon Sullivan. The two have been friends since they were kids and developed feelings for each other as they grew. Once they were old enough, they started dating but have kept their relationship away from the limelight for the longest time and only became publicly official in 2018.

From his posts on Instagram, the two make a cute couple and have a massive fanbase cheering for them. However, there have been rumours of their breakup, but neither of the two have come forward to confirm or deny them.

What is Lucas Jade Zumann's height?

The Sinister 2 actor stands at 5 feet and 8 inches, about 173 centimetres, and weighs 62 kilograms. His hair is dark brown, and his eyes are hazel.

Lucas Jade Zumann's age does not limit what he can do in his career. He has become a star and has a massive fanbase that adores his work. Nonetheless, he keeps maintaining a private life even with all the success.

