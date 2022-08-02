Who is Sergey Brin? Age, children, wife, parents, height, profiles, net worth

Imagine the world without Google! The online search engine has come in handy in every possible way. Whether you are looking for the best restaurant, recipe, music, or movie, there is practically an answer to every question on Google. All that would not have been possible without the efforts of Sergey Brin. But, who is he?

Sergey on the red carpet for the 6th annual 2018 Breakthrough Prizes at Moffett Federal Airfield, Hangar One in Mountain View, California, on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Photo by MediaNews Group

Source: Getty Images

Sergey Mikhailovich Brin is an American business magnate, computer scientist, and internet entrepreneur. Together with Larry Page, he started Google. Before his resignation on the 3rd of December, 2019, Brin served as the head of Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company.

Sergey Brin's profiles and bio

Full name Sergey Mikhailovich Brin Gender Male Date of birth 21st of August, 1973 Place of birth Moscow, Soviet Union Sergey Brin's age 48 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Nationality American Ethnicity Russian Religion Judaism Height 5 feet and 8 inches (173 centimetres) Weight 72 kilograms (158 lbs) Chest size 41 inches Waist size 39 inches Bicep size 14 inches Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Shoe size 9 (US) Mother Eugenia Father Mikhail Siblings Sam Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Divorced Sergey Brin's children Chloe and Benji School Paint Branch Montessori School Occupation Entrepreneur and computer scientist Net worth $96 billion

Sergey Brin's biography

How old is Sergey Brin? He was born on the 21st of August, 1973, in Moscow, Soviet Union. Sergey Brin's parents are Mikhail and Eugenia, both Moscow State University graduates (MSU). At the University of Maryland, his mother worked as a researcher, and his father was a retired professor of mathematics.

The Brin family shared a three-room apartment with Sergey's maternal grandmother in the heart of Moscow. When he returned from a mathematics conference in Warsaw, Poland, Mikhail Brin declared that it was time for the family to immigrate in 1977.

They left their country in 1979 and moved to Vienna and Paris, while Mikhail Brin worked with Anatole Katok to gain a job as a professor at the University of Maryland. The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society offered assistance and support to the Brin family during this period. They touched down in America on the 25th of October, 1979.

Education

The Google co-founder at the 2019 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on November 4, 2018, in Mountain View, California. Photo by Kelly Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

Where did Sergey Brin go to school? He attended the Paint Branch Montessori School in Adelphi, Maryland, for his elementary education.

His family also helped him keep up his command of the Russian language. He attended Maryland's Eleanor Roosevelt High School. Then, in September 1990, he enrolled in the University of Maryland, where he graduated in 1993 with honours in computer science and mathematics.

After that, he started his graduate work in computer science at Stanford University, earning an M.S. in the subject in 1995. He was on leave from his PhD studies at Stanford as of 2008.

Career

He first met Larry Page at Stanford's new student orientation. On most topics, the two men appeared to differ, yet after spending time together, they became close friends and intellectual soulmates.

They turned Brin's dorm room into an office and programming centre, and they used this space to test their new search engine concepts online.

Page and Brin created a straightforward search page for users using the former's fundamental HTML programming abilities. Additionally, they started putting together the necessary computing capacity to handle numerous users' searches using every computer component they could locate.

Google's original release was made accessible on the Stanford website in August 1996. From that, Google is now one of the largest companies in the world, focusing on search engine technology.

What does Sergey Brin do now?

In December 2019, Sergey resigned from his position as Alphabet's president. He continues to serve on the board and as a controlling shareholder.

Sergey Brin's family foundation

The Sergey Brin Family Foundation is a private and philanthropic vehicle for Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google. He founded the organization in 2014.

Who is Sergey Brin's wife?

Nicole Shanahan and Google co-founder attend the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet at NASA Ames Research Center on the 3rd of November, 2019, in Mountain View, California. Photo by Ian Tuttle

Source: Getty Images

The tech mogul was married to Anne Wojcicki, an American entrepreneur who co-founded and served as CEO of the personal genomics company 23andMe. The pair married in May 2007 and welcomed two children, Ben and Chloe, in 2008 and 2011, respectively. Unfortunately, they officially divorced in 2015.

Then, he married Nicole Shanahan, a legal tech company founder, on the 7th of November, 2018. Late in 2018, a daughter was born to them. The two were divorced on the 4th of January, 2022, after Sergey filed for separation on the 15th of December, 2021.

What ethnicity is Nicole Shanahan?

Shanahan, a daughter of Chinese immigrants, has spoken of growing up on state assistance and having a maid for a mother. She has majored in Asian studies and Mandarin.

How much is Sergey Brin's net worth?

Undoubtedly, Sergey is one of the wealthiest people in the world. So, How much money does Sergey Brin have? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth $96 billion.

Is Sergey Brin richer than Larry Page?

Both the two tech giants are extremely wealthy people. However, Larry s richer as he has a net worth of $103 billion.

What is Sergey Brin's height?

The Google co-founder stands at 5 feet and 8 inches and weighs 72 kilograms. His hair colour is dark brown, and his eyes are brown.

Sergey Brin is now one of the biggest entrepreneurs in the world. He remains a board member of Google. He is not active on social media and has no official accounts.

