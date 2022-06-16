Today, 16 June, we celebrate the International Day of the African Child. In celebration of this monumental day, Briefly News wanted to highlight the 10 richest Africans and their accomplishments.

Forbes Africa reports that as a group, the continent’s 18 billionaires are worth an estimated $84.9 billion. Image: Twitter / @Economic_Rebel

Source: Twitter

African people were once seen as slaves, the primitive people of the globe, but no longer. Africans have risen and are showing their worth by making undeniable marks in global markets.

Forbes Africa released the Forbes Billionaires List: Africa’s Richest People 2022 showing the incredible moves African people have made. There are billionaires and millionaires ALL around us.

Here are the top 10:

1. Aliko Dangote

With an estimated nett worth of $13.9 billion, Aliko takes the number one spot. He founded and chairs Dangote Cement, the continent’s largest cement producer. He is a Nigerian man from Lagos. Dangote Cement produces 45.6 million metric tons annually and has operations in 10 countries across Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

2. Johann Rupert and Family

Taking second place, Johann is the chairman of Swiss luxury goods firm Compagnie Financiere Richemont, more popularly known as Cartier and Montblanc. The Ruperts have a nett worth of $11 billion and are from Cape Town, South Africa.

3. Nicky Oppenheimer and Family

The Oppenheimers are a well-known family in South Africa and the rest of the world. Their $8.7 billion nett worth sits them in third place. Nicky Oppenheimer, the heir to the De Beers diamond fortune, sold 40% of the firm to mining group Anglo American for $5.1 billion in 2012. The Oppenheimer family have occupied the controlling spot in the world’s diamond trade for 85 years straight.

4. Nassef Sawiris

An Egyptian man from Cairo has built his billions through construction. Nassef’s nett worth sits at a whopping $8.6 billion which puts him in fourth place. He is an investor and a scion of Egypt’s wealthiest family. His most valuable asset is a nearly 6% stake in sportswear maker Adidas.

5. Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu is the founder of BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate active in cement production, sugar refining and real estate. His $7 billion nett worth had him taking fifth place.

6. Mike Adenuga

A nice-sized nett worth of $6.7 billion has Mike in sixth place. Mike is Nigeria’s second richest man. He built his fortune in telecom and oil production.

7. Issad Rebrab and Family

Algeria's Rebrab family have an impressive nett worth of $5.1 billion, ranking them in seventh place. Issad is the founder and CEO of Cevital, Algeria’s biggest privately-held company. Cevital owns one of the largest sugar refineries in the world.

8. Naguib Sawiris

Egyptian telecom tycoon Naguib has a nett worth of $3.4 billion, putting him in eighth place. Naguib Sawiris is a scion of Egypt’s wealthiest family who built a fortune in telecom, selling Orascom Telecom in 2011 to Russian telecom firm VimpelCom (now Veon) in a multibillion-dollar transaction.

9. Patrice Motsepe

South African mining giant Patrice takes ninth place with a $3.1 billion nett worth. Patrice, who is the founder and chairman of African Rainbow Minerals, became a billionaire in 2008, making history by becoming the first black African on the Forbes list.

10. Koos Bekker

Koos Bekker is revered for transforming South African newspaper publisher Naspers into an e-commerce investor and cable TV powerhouse. Taking tenth place, Koos has a nett worth of $2.7 billion.

Top 15 richest people in South Africa and their nett worths in 2022

Briefly News reported that South Africa has one of the strongest economies on the continent and is home to some of the most affluent people globally. The richest people in South Africa have invested money in multiple sectors.

The richest people in South Africa live in luxurious homes and drive sleek automobiles. Many people do not realise that they work extremely hard in their businesses and make well-calculated financial decisions. If you make smart investments today, you can also become one of the most affluent people in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News