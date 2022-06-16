The richest men in South Africa can retire - not just because of their nett worths, but their age as well. Johann Rupert, SA’s wealthiest man, is already 71 years old. He is followed by Nicky Oppenheimer, who is clocking the age meter at 76. In fact, not one of the top 10 richest people in South Africa is younger than 57. These men spent their entire lives building their empires, but not all wealthy people in the country qualify for senior citizen parking.

Mzansi has several individuals who already made millions before the age of 35. Some of them haven’t even celebrated their 30th birthday yet. Briefly News decided to take a look at the younger entrepreneurs who have already banked millions in their business ventures.

Sandile Shezi

Sandile Shezi is not the richest person under the age of 35, but he is the youngest individual on our list. At only 29 years of age, Shezi has already accumulated a nett worth of $2.3 million (which is about R36.8 million).

The 29-year-old made his millions through trading on the Forex market. Briefly News previously reported Shezi is a risk-taker and it worked out well for him. He is, in turn, giving back to society through an institution, the Global Forex Institute, which trains individuals on how to trade. He also has a foundation, the Sandile Shezi Foundation, which also gives back to the community. His area of focus is the country’s unemployment rates. He believes that the Forex market is a good venture for South Africans.

Sandile realised his passion for trading at a very young age. While he was in school, he would sell muffins and use the proceeds from his business to trade Forex. He understood the risks that came with the Forex market, but that did not stop him.

However, the young millionaire doesn’t just make headlines for his successes, he has been involved in scandals too. Briefly News reported in 2021, Shezi was accused of defrauding investors of more than R1 million.

City Press reported a man named Allan Ledwaba claimed he was swindled out of half a million rand. In 2016, Ledwaba attended one of Shezi's seminars where the trader had shown him some of his accounts that had huge lump sums of money.

Since Shezi seemingly had R89 million and lived a luxury lifestyle, Ledwaba decided to borrow money from his father to invest with Shezi. Ledwaba gave the 29-year-old a total of R500 000 with the arrangement that Shezi would pay out profits on a yearly basis, according to MyBroadband. Ledwaba claimed that he only got R40 000 back from Shezi.

In April this year, Shezi was arrested a second time for fraud. According to News24, he failed to pay back another alleged victim’s money.

Doug Hoernle

According to IOL, tech guru Douglas Hoernle is worth an estimated R62 million.

Hoernle, who holds an Honours degree from the University of Cape Town, is passionate about technology and education and he has managed to combine the two. Briefly News reported previously his aim is to improve education worldwide using mobile technology. He started his first business at the age of 16.

Adii Pienaar

Adii Pienaar is the founder of Conversio, as well as the co-founded of WooThemes/WooCommerce. At only 35, Pienaar is believed to be worth around R77 million.

Ludwick Marishane

Ludwick Marishane is one of Mzansi’s youngest self-made millionaires. The 31-year old’s nett worth isn’t exactly known but it is said to be between $10 and $50 million.

He is the managing director of Headboy, a firm that deals with product development. The business scientist and entrepreneurial inventor is best known as the inventor of DryBath.

Several years ago, Marishane appeared on CNBCAfrica to talk about DryBath. Click on the link to view the video.

Murendwa Mmabasotho Mukwevho

Yass queen! Representing the ladies on this list is Murendwa Mmabasotho Mukwevho. The 32-year-old isn’t the only young female millionaire in Mzansi - we also have Vivian Mokome, who made her first million at 35. However, that was five years ago and Mokome is turning 40 this year.

Murendwa Mmabasotho Mukwevho grew up in a family where entrepreneurship ran through their blood. The young millionaire’s dad owns a fleet of taxis and other businesses, according to Youth Village.

The businesswoman admits she was born blessed and she quickly followed in her multi-millionaire dad’s footsteps. She owns multiple businesses in logistics, real estate and printing.

She is the founder of Mukwevho Enterprises, a courier company that delivers products to clients. She also manages a real estate company called PNM Properties, runs Morenda Printing Services in Maseru and is the owner of Phomolong Guest House in Maseru. Additionally, she is a studio director at SABC studios.

While various publications reported Mukwevho is a millionaire, her exact nett worth is not known.

An honourable mention: Vusi Thembekwayo

As of 2022, Vusi Thembekwayo is 37 years old, which is just over the age we focused on in this article. However, the country’s youngest millionaires list wouldn’t be complete without him. When Thembekwayo was just 21 years old, he headed Mzansi’s only black-owned forensic marketing agency, IOL reported.

He is now said to be worth over half a billion rand - R530 million to be exact. Who knows, Thembekwayo might just become SA’s youngest billionaire.

You don’t have to be old to be rich

The above-mentioned individuals serve as a beacon of hope in a country where youth unemployment is a major concern. While we rely on Government to try and come up with a solution for the economic issues plaguing young South Africans, it is good to see that there are individuals who chose their own paths and reaped the rewards.

