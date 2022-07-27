Allegra Edwards is the most recent actress to catch the world's attention. Her roles in different films showcased her versatility and talent, quickly making her one of the world's most loved actresses. Allegra may not be on your actresses' radar yet, but she should be.

Allegra Edwards is a talented American actress best known for her appearances in Briarpatch, The Mindy Project, Upload, and AdFirm. Photo: VALERIE MACON

Allegra Edwards' talent, versatility, and formal training have moulded her into one of the rising best actresses working today. Interestingly, acting was not her first career choice. Find out what Allegra initially wanted, her career journey, and more about her fascinating bio.

Profile summary

Full name Allegra Rose Edwards Date of birth 9 September 1987 Place of birth Denver, Colorado, USA Zodiac sign Virgo Age 34 years (as of July 2022) Gender Female Profession Actress Father Paul Edwards Mother Jeannie Edwards Siblings Sky and Evangeline Edwards Nationality American Ethnicity White Education American Conservatory Theatre, Pepperdine University Degree Bachelor of Arts Masters Master of Arts in Theatre and Television Height 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Weight 123.5 lb (56 kg) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Clayton Synder Child (1) Howard Douglas Snyder Instagram allegra_edwards

Who is Allegra Edwards?

She is an American actress best known for playing Cindy McCabe in the series Briarpatch.

How old is Allegra Edwards?

The master of arts graduate was born on 9 September 1987 as Allegra Rose Edwards in Denver, Colorado, USA. Her age as of July 2022 is 34 years.

Who are Allegra Edwards' parents?

Her father is Paul Edwards, the CEO of Edwards & Creson LLC, while her mother is Jeannie Edwards, a housewife. In 2022, the lovebirds celebrated their 39th anniversary.

Does Allegra Edwards have siblings?

She has two siblings, Sky and Evangeline. They all appear to have a tight bond based on the many photos shared of them by Rose on her Instagram.

Education profile

Rose attended a local high school before enrolling at the A . She graduated in 2010 with a Bachelor of Arts degree but decided to further her education at Pepperdine University. She graduated from the university in 2013 with a Master of Arts in Theatre and Television.

What is Allegra Edwards' height?

In July 2022, it was reported that she stands tall at 1.78 m or 5 ft 10 in and weighs 56 kg or 123.5 lb.

Career

Allegra Edwards ventured into the showbiz industry at 18 months in a commercial. Photo: @allegra_edwards on Instagram (Modified by author)

Rose ventured into the showbiz industry when she was a year and a half old after her parents introduced her to the modelling career to feature in a commercial. From then on, she developed an interest in modelling.

But this changed in high school as she developed an interest in acting. So, she enrolled at the American Conservatory Theatre. Then, while pursuing her Master's at Pepperdine University, Rose wrote scenes for Pepperdine's annual Songfest.

In 2015, Rose performed in an off-Broadway production of Everything You Touch. The role opened doors for her acting career because, in the following year, she starred in several movies, including My Friend Violet, AdFirm, and Upstairs.

Since then, her acting career has been thriving. Here is an overview of some of Allegra Edwards' movies and TV shows:

Although Allegra Edwards is most recognized for her role in Upload, she has many acting credits to her name. Photo: @allegra_edwards on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

Life Is Not a Musical: The Musical

Sandy Wexler

I See Through You

The Social Ones

Modern Family

New Girl

The Mindy Project

Friends from College

Briarpatch

Upload

Social Meditation

Orange Is the New Black

Who did Allegra Edwards play in Orange Is the New Black?

Some fans of the show Orange Is the New Black often wonder if it is Allegra Edwards' look-alike who is featured in the show or herself. But since most of Allegra Edwards' profiles reveal she starred in the show as a TV anchor in the episode: The Reverse Midas Touch that clears things out.

Allegra Edwards' net worth

Besides acting and modelling, Rose is also a songstress. She showcased her vocals when she sang Almost a Love Song and Notice Me. The film Life Is Not a Musical: The Musical featured both songs. Thanks to her numerous income streams, Allegra's net worth is speculated to be $1 million in 2022.

Who is Allegra Edwards' partner?

Allegra Edward is married to Clayton Snyder. Interestingly, the two share a birth date. Photo: @allegra_edwards on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

The actress is married to Clayton Snyder, who she met in the line of acting and dated from 2009. She shares a birth date with her husband as he was also born on 9 September 1987. He is an actor most recognized for his role as Ethan in the adventure family comedy film The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Does Allegra Edwards have children?

Rose welcomed her son Howard Douglas Snyder on 12 July 2022. The excited new mom shared the news on her Instagram a week after welcoming her son.

Allegra Edwards is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood today. But besides acting, she is also a model and songstress. She recently earned the title of mother after welcoming her first child with her husband Clayton Snyder.

