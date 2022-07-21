Heather Storm is a name you would have likely heard of if you are big on reality TV, especially if you are a fan of fast cars. Although she became a household name through her appearance on the hit show Garage Squad, she was a regular feature on TV before featuring on the series. Here, we discuss what we know about her life and career, both past and present.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The TV personality often posts her adventures on social media. Photo: @HeatherStormTV on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

So, where is Heather Storm now? Before getting into aspects of her life, let us clear up what she is currently doing. Since the announcement in 2019 that she would not be returning to the show for its sixth season, she went her way and began to spearhead her show, Drive Yourself Local. But, before getting into that, here is a basic summary of what else we know about her.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Heather Storm (born Danielle Trotta) Nickname Heather Date of birth 24 May 1986 Age 36 years old Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual (unconfirmed) Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Unknown Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 55-60 kg ( estimated Height 170 cm Hair colour Dark blonde Eye colour Hazel Parents Dan and Phyllis Trotta Siblings Unknown Profession Actress, model, TV personality Education Oregon State University Native language English Net worth $1.7 million Social media profiles @heatherstormla on Instagram @HeatherStormTV on Twitter

Heather Storm’s biography may be somewhat limited, but after some deep digging, there are some more details we could find on the car enthusiast. Here is what you should know about her, including her romantic relationships and family dynamics.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

What is Heather from Garage Squad doing now?

As mentioned earlier, people were quick to wonder 'why did they get rid of Heather Storm?' after noticing the fan favourite departed the show before their sixth season aired. The star left the show to host her car, and the exploration show Drive Yourself Local has been showing since 2018.

Heather Storm’s age

So, how old is Heather Storm? At just 36 years old as of July 2022, the reality TV star has already made a name for himself on the small screen.

One of her hobbies includes hiking. Photo: @HeatherStormTV on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Heather Storm’s nationality

Born and bred in Philadelphia before moving to Los Angeles, she is of American nationality.

Heather Storm’s married life

Although not much information about her love life is disclosed online, she is not currently believed to be married or in a relationship.

Heather Storm’s movies and TV shows

As briefly mentioned, Garage Squad was not her first TV appearance, as she has appeared on-screen for longer than you may have thought. Here are the series and films she has featured in:

Garage Squad

Drive Yourself Local

Tae-Bo Evolution

The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead

Trial by Fire

Axiom

Nightingale

A-Holes Anonymous

Walk of Shame

Tosh.0

Bad Breakdancer 1000 Ways to Die

Death: Putting the 'Fun' in 'Funeral'

Stupid Is as Death Does

It's Effin' Science

Surviving Disaster

Home Invasion

MANswers

Rush Hour 3

Epic Movie

The star enjoys cooking and documents this hobby with others on her social media. Photo: @HeatherStormTV on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Heather Storm’s net worth

Due to her successful career in modelling and TV appearances, she has an estimated net worth of $1.7 million.

Heather Storm’s profiles

Heather Storm’s Instagram handle is @heatherstormla, where she has 127 thousand followers. You can find her on Twitter under @HeatherStormTV with 18.6 thousand followers.

Heather Storm may have initially risen to fame through her love for fast cars and fixing vehicles in need of TLC, but she seems to love being behind the camera just as much in her acting or modelling career.

READ ALSO: Who is Nomfundo Moh? Age, family, songs, real name, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za wrote about Nomfundo Moh, a local afro-pop singer and songwriter who has been slowly rising to stardom through her immense talent and undeniable charisma.

What do we know about Nomfundo, and why is she so well-loved? Read more about her career, personal life, and net worth here.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News