Happy Jele was a huge driving force behind the largely successful football club Orlando Pirates. To much disappointment from fans, he was the club's defender and captain until his recent departure from the club. So, what do we know about the star, and what are his future career plans? Here, we dissect everything we know about his life so far.

The well-loved soccer star has recently made headlines for his departure from Orlando Pirates. Photo: @happyjele04 on Instagram (modified by author)

Since he has publicly stated that he will no longer be returning to his beloved Orlando Pirates club to lead them, many fans were left wondering what his next steps are. Although he has not clarified his next steps professionally, some fans have speculated what his plans are. Before getting into that, though, here is what we know about the soccer star.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Happy Quinton Jele Nickname Magents' Date of birth 1 January 1987 Age 35 years old Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Middelburg, Mpumalanga, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Married Ethnicity Black Gender Male Weight 78 kg Height 181 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Siblings Unknown Profession Soccer player Education Unknown Native language Undisclosed (speaks English fluently) Net worth R2 million Social media profiles @happyjele04 on Instagram @JeleHappy on Twitter

Although the star athlete is considered to be an open book publicly and on his social media platforms, some facts surround him, like his early life and future career moves. However, this is what information we could find on his life and potential future career.

Is Happy Jele leaving Orlando Pirates?

As briefly mentioned, the star has since left his lengthy stay at Orlando Pirates. Happy Jele’s contract was not renewed due to his own decision to leave the club, and there are rumours he is close to signing for Royal AM. However, this has not been confirmed by him.

Happy Jele’s age

So, how old is Happy Jele, considering his huge success? As of July 2022, he is 35 years old and has already achieved legendary status.

The star often flaunts his outfits on her social media pages. Photo: @happyjele04 on Instagram (modified by author)

Where does Happy Jele come from?

The famed soccer star hails from the small town of Middelburg within the Mpumalanga province, eventually moving to Johannesburg to play for the Pirates.

Happy Jele’s wife

The athlete is happily married to Mmabatho, and although the exact date of their relationship started or when they got married is unknown, many believe they have been married for at least a few years.

Happy Jele’s height

Standing at 181 cm, the athlete is considered taller than most men.

The athlete shows off his appreciation for his close-knit family on Instagram often. Photo: @happyjele04 on Instagram (modified by author)

Happy Jele’s stats

Over his 16-year career with his previous soccer squad, he has had 387 total appearances, 18 goals, 7 assists, 72 yellow cards, one second-yellow card and one red card.

Happy Jele’s salary

Happy Jele’s house and cars have piqued fans' interest in how much he earns since he seems to live comfortably. Happy Jele’s salary per month is estimated to be around R160,000 a month, and he earns R2 million annually.

Happy Jele’s profiles

Happy Jele’s Instagram handle is @happyjele04, where he has 106 thousand followers. You can find him under @JeleHappy on Twitter, where he has 78.4 thousand followers.

Happy Jele is a major soccer superstar, and judging by his lengthy, 16-year stay with Orlando Pirates, he has made a massive difference in the team's growth and success. Keep an eye on his social media pages to see what exciting career move he makes next.

