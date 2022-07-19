Columbia is known for being the largest producer of the world's finest Emeralds, but that is not the only good thing about the country. It is also home to some of the most beautiful women on the planet. These include Shakira, Sofia Vergara, Sandra Valencia, Natalia Paris and Andrea Espada. While you may not see Andreas Espada on the runway like the other models above, she has gained prominence through her career on television and as a social media influencer.

Espada attends Beautycon Los Angeles 2019 Pink Carpet at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Being a celebrity in the current era is like a double-edged sword. It is not just about the ups and downs of being famous but also how a person becomes a global sensation. Andrea Espada took the time to be popular by doing so many things. She is a TV presenter, actress, Instagrammer, YouTuber and social media influencer.

Andrea Espada’s profile summary

Name Andrea Espada Full name Andrea Rincon Estrada Date of birth August 17, 1986 Place of birth Columbia Age 35 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Gender Female Nationality Columbia Religion Christianity Residence USA Ethnicity White Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Relationship status Married Husband Ali (4kpapi) Sons Ferran The Fashion King, Milan Height in feet 5' 7'' Weight in kilograms 55 Twitter @Andreaespadatv Facebook @Andrea Espada TV Instagram @andreaespadatv

Andrea Espada’s age and early life

Colombian television personality Espada was born on August 17, 1986. Espada’s age is 35 years as of 2022, and her Zodiac sign is Leo. She is a Colombian national but currently resides in the United States. Unfortunately, she has not revealed most details regarding her family background and upbringing.

Andreas's elementary and high school education was in Colombia, even though the names of the schools she attended have not been revealed. Upon high school graduation, she enrolled in the Universidad Autonoma de Occidente in Cali, Valle del Cauca, Colombia. She pursued a bachelor’s of arts degree and majored in marketing and international business.

Debut and television host career

Espada attends the Bridgerton Season 2 & The Queen's Ball: Exclusive Preview Event at Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Espada moved from Colombia to the United States to pursue her dreams of having a career in the entertainment industry. In 2009, she landed a role in a short movie called Jack the Reaper. She also got the opportunity to work as a member of the production crew for a horror film titled the City of Dead Men.

It appears that she was not contented with being an actress; hence she switched to television. Her earliest role came in 2013 when she had the opportunity to serve as a host of a game show called Estrella TV presenta: Esto es Guerra. Unfortunately, the show aired for just one season, but thanks to that stint, she was noticed, and that is how she came to be a member of the UFC world.

The tenure of Andrea in 'UFC Now' began in 2016. UFC Now is a popular sports show that focuses on mixed martial arts. That was a career-high, but she is now focused on her brand, which is where social media comes in.

Social media career

At the moment, Andreas is known for her role as part of the Royalty family on social media. The Royalty Family is a YouTube channel owned by Andreas and her husband. The channel was formed in 2017 and has over 17.9 million subscribers as of July 2022. In that period, it has been able to accumulate a total of 4.3 billion views.

The YouTube Channel describes a modern blended family that believes in family, fun, love and fashion. The content includes anything ranging from comedy and culture to everyday life hacks. She also has a large following on Instagram, where she has 6.2 million followers as of 22 July 2022.

Apart from the vlogs, comedy sketches, challenges and other content Espada posts with her family, she is also a fitness fanatic. She lets in on her fans what she does to have such a great body. Her YouTube channel is full of videos of her workouts.

Andrea Espada’s husband and children

Espada is a family woman by all means and dedicates most of her time to ensure they are happy. Unfortunately, this is not so good news to those eligible bachelors who thought she was available on the dating scene. Andrea is already taken and happily married.

She is married to a man named Ali Cameron, who also goes by the moniker 4kpapi. The lovebirds met in 2014 when they were working out in a gym and dated for several years before tying the knot. Andrea Espada’s boyfriend proposed to her in 2019 when they were on a paragliding trip. Their plans to get married soon after were thrown into disarray owing to the consequences of the Covid19 pandemic.

Espada arrives for the Premiere Of Warner Bros' "Annabelle Comes Home" held at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Andrea and Ali married in November 2021 after postponing the event several times. Ali adopted Andrea's son Ferran and became his stepdad. Ferran was born on July 26, 2010. They were blessed with their first child together on June 3, 2020, and they named him Milan.

Andrea Espada’s net worth

Seeing the number of things Espada does is a testament that she is a hard worker. She has time for her career as a television host and, at the same time, works on her social media platforms. Through her various ventures, she has accumulated a net worth of about $3 million as of 2022. All the members of Andrea Espada’s family contribute to the family fortune through their social media careers.

Andrea Espada’s fast facts

What does the royalty family do for a living? The Royalty Family earns money through their social media platforms, such as YouTube, where they create content such as vlogs, comedy sketches, and challenges, among other things. What is Andrea Espada's real name? The real name is Andrea Rincon Estrada. What is Andrea Espada known for? She is known for hosting UFC Now and being a member of the Royalty Family on social media. Where was Andrea Espada born? She was born in Colombia, where she grew up and attended school but moved to the US to pursue her career. Who is the husband of Andrea Espada? She married Ali Cameron in November 2021 and she met in a gym in 2014. What are some of Andrea Espada’s movies? She has film credits for Jack the Reaper (2009) and Shrinking Violet. What is Andrea Espada’s height and weight? She stands at the height of 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 55Kg.

Colombian television presenter Andreas Espada is no stranger, especially to UFC fans. She gained prominence after becoming a host of 'UFC Now' in 2016, but her career goes back to around 2009, shortly after she had completed her studies. She knew that she would make a little impact if she stayed in Colombia.

