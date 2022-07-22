Who is Dan Sur? Everything you need to know about the American rapper

Dan Sur is not your regular musician as he has proven to be capable of doing outlandish stuff outside of his music to pull attention towards himself. The Mexican, who has teeming fans of mostly young people, likes to flaunt a luxurious lifestyle, and he was recently in the news for taking it a step further with his new signature golden hair. So, it is little wonder that some people now know him for this golden song than for his actual talent.

Dan Sur has generated much attention for himself in the last few months. While some of these attentions were in awe of his guts to do what nobody had surgically tried before, a few others were sceptical. The latter group believes it was an unnecessary stunt that could avail him more trouble than the publicity he is currently looking forward to with it.

Dan Sur's profiles and bio

Full name Dan Sur El Anunnaki Nickname Dan Sur, the man with the golden hair Gender Male Date of birth 1998 Dan Sur's age 24 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Mexico Current residence Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 65-70 Weight in kilograms 143-154 Hair colour Formerly black but now purely gold Eye colour Black Marital status Single Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, and social media personality Net worth $10 million

Background information

The Mexican rapper and lyricist’s exact date of birth have not been made public, but it is confirmed that he was born in Mexico sometime in 1998. This means that Dan Sur’s age will be 24 by the end of 2022.

Only a few details of Dan Sur's biography are available. The reason is that the celebrity rapper prefers to talk more about his music and the crazy things he has and can do with some lavish spending than to talk about his family and other personal matters.

Nevertheless, there are claims that El Anunnaki was born to a wealthy Christian family in Mexico. Furthermore, the rapper does not hide his Mexican heritage as he sings many songs in his native tongue.

There is no information about Dan having siblings or what his parents did to earn a living. The same goes for his educational history.

Career

Dan Sur started gaining prominence in the music industry only recently but how long he has been in the game is unconfirmed. Nevertheless, he has released a few songs that endeared him to certain sections of the rap demography. He has continued to build a reputation for himself within and outside the music world.

Most of Dan Sur’s songs are available for streaming on popular platforms that offer such services. Some of them include the following:

Se Siente Sola

Suculento

De Chikito

Drill Malandro

Duro

No Sé

B*nk B*nk

Trabaja

Old Town Road (Mariachi Cover)

Torres de papel

No Hay Cura

Vivimos En El Infierno

Trap Corrido

Saibamen

Sigo

From all indications, Dan started making his music available to the public in 2019 because the oldest of the above songs was the Mariachi Cover of a song titled Old Town Road. He released this cover in 2019 and has since released audio and music videos for some of his songs.

Which rapper implanted gold chains in his head?

What rapper has chains as hair? Dan Sur did. His hair used to be a lock of black when he started performing as a musician, but this changed sometime in 2021 when he shared his new hair look with his millions of followers on Tiktok.

A keen observer of the music industry will agree that jewellery is among the most important possessions of entertainers. So, what rapper has gold hair? The aftermath of Dan Sur's surgery changed the game when he decided to implant chains of gold in his head.

Who is the first rapper with gold hair?

It is Dan Sur. During an interview about his new hair, the Mexican rapper said:

The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now...I have it as a hook that is implanted in my head and that hook has hooks and they are all hooked in my skull, under my skin.

Social media presence

His following across his social media accounts has greatly improved since he substituted his natural hair for golden chains.

Though he is yet to be verified on his Instagram account, he has over 156,000 followers. Nevertheless, this is nothing compared to the "stanship" he enjoys on TikTok, where he has gained over 4.4 million followers and has been liked at least 44 million times.

Net worth

According to Exact Net Worth, Dan Sur's net worth is about $10 million. He is consistently flaunting his wealth all over social media, and his new golden hair stunt, which is quite expensive, is another proof of his extravagance in the discourse of money. He once insinuated in an Instagram post that the cost of everything on his head is the price of three Bugattis.

Dan Sur may appear as a young rapper who will do anything to ensure his music gets all the attention he hopes for. Yet, his stunts, especially the one with his hair, are just another proof of how the entertainment industry prevails, influencing different aspects of the development of the human race.

