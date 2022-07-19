Who is Nomfundo Moh? Age, family, songs, real name, profiles, net worth

Nomfundo is a young rising afro-pop singer and songwriter from South Africa. She came into the limelight after releasing his debut single, Lilizela, in 2021. She is also known for her single Phakade Lami from her debut album Amagama (2022).

Nomfundo hails from Ndwendwe, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Moh Photo: @iamnomfundomoh on Instagram (modified by author)

Nomfundo Moh is a popular name in the music industry. She commenced her music career at the age of 16 in 2016. She has been inspired by many notable South African female artists such as Amanda Black, Brenda Fassie and Ami Faku. Her single Phakade Lami was certified double platinum in South Africa.

Nomfundo Moh's profile summary

Nomfundo Moh's biography

Nomfundo Ngcobo was born and raised in Ndwendwe, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. However, the identity of her family members remains unknown since she has not disclosed any information about them. She is a strong Christian believer.

The afro-pop artist attended the University of KwaZulu-Natal, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work.

How old is Nomfundo Moh?

She is 22 years old as of 2022. When is Nomfundo Moh’s birthday? The rising musician celebrates her birthday on 18 July every year. She was born in 2000, so her zodiac sign is Leo.

Nomfundo Moh's career

He is a young rising afro-pop artist and songwriter. Her passion for singing started when she was in school. While there, she participated in singing competitions and talent shows. She also used to sing a lot of covers and freestyle. She began writing her own songs in 2016 at the age of 16.

She, however, came into the limelight when she released her debut single, Lilizela, in 2021. She gained more popularity in 2022 for the hit single Phakade Lami. Nomfundo Moh's album Amagama was released on 28 January 2022. The album comprised elements of hip hop, Rnb and traditional pop. It was ranked number 7 on Spotify album's charts.

Nomfundo Moh's songs

Her song Phakade Lami, which features South African singer Ami Faku and Zimbabwean-born singer Sha Sha, was released on 7 October 2021. The song was produced by Celimpilo Manyathi and Charmaine Shamiso Mapimbiro. The 21-year-old singer has released several other songs. Here is a list of some of the songs:

Phakade Lami

Kuhle

Umona

Ngam’khetha

Lilizela

Isandla Sikamama

Hours of Dawn

Soft Life

Amagama

Jikeleza

Revelation

Umthwalo

Shintsha

Inkomo Zam

Nginjena

Too Late For Mama

What is Nomfundo Moh's net worth?

The rising South African singer’s net worth is allegedly estimated to be between $35,000 and $1.5 million.

Nomfundo attended the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: @iamnomfundomoh on Instagram (modified by author)

Social media presence

She is active and famous on Instagram, with over 116 thousand followers. Her self-titled YouTube channel was created on 13 October 2015 and has over 106 thousand subscribers as of now.

She is also on TikTok with 160.5 thousand followers and 813.5 thousand likes. In addition, her has accumulated more than 11.2 thousand followers.

Fast facts about Nomfundo Moh

Who is Nomfundo Moh? She is a young South African singer and songwriter. What is Nomfundo Moh's age? She is 22 years old as of 2022. Where is Nomfundo Moh from? The rising singer was born and raised in Ndwendwe, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. When is Nomfundo Moh’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 18 July each year. She was born in 2000. Who signed Nomfundo Moh? The Universal Music Group. Who produced Phakade Lami by Nomfundo Moh? The song was produced by Celimpilo Manyathi and Charmaine Shamiso Mapimbiro. How many albums does Nomfundo Moh have? As of 2022, she has released only one album, Amagama, which has 14 tracks.

Nomfundo Moh is a rising South African singer and songwriter who made her name in the music industry at a young age. She is well recognized for her hit singles Lilizela (2021) and Phakade Lami (2022). She has also featured numerous artists in her album, including Sha Sha, Ami Faki and De Muziqal.

