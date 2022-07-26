Who is Ally Lotti? All you need to know about Juice Wrld's girlfriend

When affiliated with a celebrity, it becomes hard to evade media scrutiny. This is the case for Ally Lotti. She is a social media star from Los Angeles, California but only came to the limelight following her relationship with the late rapper Juice Wrld. This article details her background, career, net worth and lesser known facts.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Lotti came to the limelight following their relationship with the late rapper Juice Wrld. Photo: @Alicia (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Ally Lotti's real name? Lotti is an influencer and an American Instagram model whose real name is Alicia L. Leon. She is popular as the girlfriend of late American rapper, singer and songwriter Juice Wrld. While Juice Wrld is no more, she continues celebrating him by sharing lovely images and videos of her and the late rapper across her social media platforms.

Ally Lotti's profiles

Real name Alicia L. Leon Nickname Ally Lotti Date of birth May 28, 1993 Ally Lotti's age 29 years (As of 2022) Home Town Alabama, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Height 5 ft 2 inches Weight 51 kg Body Figure 34-25-36 Skin Colour Fair Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Blonde College University of Alabama Gender Female Marital Status Single Ex boyfriend Juice WRLD Net Worth $1.5 million Instagram @allylotti Ally Lotti's Twitter @highimallyy YouTube Lotti Wrld

How old is Ally Lotti?

The social media personality Ally Lotti was born on May 28, 1993, and her age is 29 (2022). She was born in South Jersey, in the Philadelphia Metropolitan Area. However, she relocated to Los Angeles, where she lived with her boyfriend.

Is Ally Lotti white or black?

There are no details about her parents and siblings, but it is believed her mother is a Puerto Rican and her father is black. Thus, Lotti is of mixed ethnicity.

Since her lover's demise, she has not yet moved on. She has not talked about her new relationship or shared any social media posts that might suggest otherwise. Photo: @Alicia (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ally Lotti's education

She attended primary and high schools in Alabama. After that, she joined the University of Alabama to pursue a bachelor's degree in Arts. She graduated, but she did not practice Art. Instead, she decided to build a career in fashion and modelling.

How long did Ally Lotti date WRLD?

Ally confirmed on Instagram in November 2018 that she and the renowned rapper Juice Wrld were dating. They were together until the rapper's untimely demise on December 8 2019. Thus, they had dated for one year. She had accompanied her lover on his 2019 United States tour, and the two were together on December 5, just three days before the unfortunate news of the demise.

Is Ally Lotti in a relationship?

Since her lover's demise, she has not yet moved on. She has not talked about her new relationship or shared any social media posts that might suggest otherwise.

What happened to Ally Lotti's pregnancy?

The two were expecting their firstborn child. Sadly, she suffered a stillbirth due to grief, as revealed by her on the first death anniversary of the rapper in December 2020.

Who is Ally Lotti's boyfriend?

She is currently single. Earlier on, she was in a relationship with Juice Wrld. Juice Wrld was an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He was born Jarad Higgins, on December 2, 1998, in Chicago, Illinois. Born in a conservative family, Juice was not allowed to listen to hip-hop music during his childhood days. His first exposure to rock music was through video games like Guitar Hero and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. He rose to fame with songs like Lucid Dreams and All Girls Are the Same.

As a teenager, Juice was addicted to substances before his deteriorating health forced him to quit these habits. He died on December 8, 2019, after a medical emergency at Chicago's Midway International Airport. His funeral was held on December 13, 2019, at the Holy Temple Cathedral Church of God in Christ in Harvey, Illinois.

Ally Lotti's career

Despite pursuing a bachelor's degree in Arts, she took a different career path. She started by uploading her beautiful picture across her social media platforms, and the reception was very welcoming. After that, she ventured into modelling professionally, which supplemented her income.

Also, she is seen in many YouTube videos of Juice Wrld's songs with him. As a result, they received millions of views on their videos, which meant more income for the duo.

She was always the driving force behind her rapper boyfriend's music. She has been featured in most of his songs, such as in the music video of Tell Me U Luv Me.

Is Ally Lotti on social media?

She found love in the arms of the late rapper Juice Wrld, but unfortunately, the cold hands of death took him from her barely a year after knowing each other. Photo: @Alicia (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yes. She joined Twitter in January 2017 and has earned over 372.8k followers. Ally Lotti's Instagram account boasts over 1.6 million followers, where she goes by the username @allylotti. So what is Ally Lotti's YouTube channel? She created her YouTube channel, Lotti Wrld, on March 10, 2020. The channel has over 39.6k subscribers, even though she has only posted one video.

Ally Lotti's height and body measurements

The American social media influencer measures 5 feet 2 inches tall while her weight is approximately 51 kg. Her other body measurements are 34-25-36, and she wears shoe size number 5. She has brown coloured eyes, and her hair is also brown.

Ally Lotti's net worth

The social media influencer has a net worth estimated at $1.5 million. She has earned most of her wealth through brand promotions and endorsements. She is also a professional model, which adds to her vast wealth.

Above is everything you would love to know about Ally Lotti, a celebrated social media model and influencer. She found love in the arms of the late rapper Juice Wrld, but unfortunately, the cold hands of death took him from her barely a year after knowing each other.

READ ALSO: Who is Imani Hakim? Age, height, partner, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za reported on July 25, 2022, about Imani Hakim's bio. Who is she? Imani Hakim is a talented actress best known as Tonya Rock in the American favourite comedy TV show Everybody Hates Chris. What makes Hakim so famous? She started acting very young and has remained relevant in Hollywood, thanks to her diversity and talent.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News