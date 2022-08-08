One of the most satisfying things in life is turning your passion into a career. Such is the case with Alisha Lehmann. She fell in love with football in her childhood and turned it into her career in adulthood. The young Swedish blonde has become a prominent footballer.

Alisha Lehmann is a Swiss football player best known for playing for the Swiss National Team and Aston Villa. Photo: @alishalehmann7 on Instagram (Modified by author)

Alisha Lehmann is a favourite athlete amongst most sports enthusiasts. She began playing football at a young age and excelled at it, making her a force to reckon with on the field. Her talent and skills are undeniable, which might explain her impressive career resume.

Profile summary

Date of birth 21 January 1999 Place of birth Tägertschi, Switzerland Zodiac sign Aquarius Age 23 years (as of August 2022) Nationality Swiss Ethnicity Caucasian Siblings 2 (brother and sister) Profession Professional Football Player Club Aston Villa WFC National team Switzerland women's national football team Height 166 cm Weight 121 lbs. (55 kg) Position Forward Footed 80% Right Sexual orientation Bise*ual Partner Douglas Luiz Instagram alishalehmann7 TikTok alishalehmann7

Who is Alisha Lehmann?

Talented footballer Alisha Lehmann was born in Tägertschi, Switzerland. Photo: @alishalehmann7 on Instagram (Modified by author)

She is a Swiss football player best known for playing for the Swiss National Team and Aston Villa in the forward position. Here is everything you should know about this star.

What age is Alisha Lehmann?

She was born on 21 January 1999 and is 23 years of age as of August 2022. At such a young age, she has already been creating a name for herself in the world of football.

Where is Alisha Lehmann from?

Alisha was born in Tägertschi, Switzerland and holds Swiss nationality. She developed an interest at five years, drawing inspiration from her brother and cousins, who often played the game.

Who are Alisha Lehmann's siblings?

Alisha has two siblings: a brother whose name has not been revealed and a sister called Shona Lehmann. Shona identifies as a hairdresser as per her Instagram bio. Although the athlete does not flood her timeline with her family photos, she does post her loved ones on their birthdays to celebrate them.

Alisha Lehmann's height and weight

The beauty's height is 166 cm, and she weighs roughly 121 lbs (55 kg).

Alisha Lehmann was always passionate about football. So, she decided to pursue it as a career. Photo: @alishalehmann7 on Instagram (Modified by author)

Career

Alisha joined youth soccer in FC Konolfingen's Youth Academy before becoming an expert in 2016. However, she never signed with any team until August 2018, when she signed to Newly-Professional FA Women's Super League West Ham United.

The then manager of West Ham, Matt Beard, was impressed by her performance during the 2018 UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship. So, after her contract expired, it was extended in April 2019 because, again, she proved an invaluable asset to the team after scoring eight goals to help the team reach the Women's FA Cup final.

However, she left the team in 2021 after being loaned to Everton until the end season. As soon as it was done, she returned to Aston Villa.

Is Alisha Lehmann a good football player?

If Alisha Lehmann's stats are not telling enough, then her international career will. The star has not only participated in club tournaments but also international tournaments.

In October 2017, she won her first cap for Switzerland's Women's National Football team. Months later, on 2 March 2018, the athlete scored her international goal against Finland during the 2018 Cyprus Women's Cup.

What position is Lehmann?

She plays forward. She previously played for BSC YB Frauen of the Nationalliga A, for West Ham United of the FA WSL and on loan with Everton of the FA WSL.

What team does Alisha Lehmann support?

She is a die-hard fan of the teams she plays for, which are Aston Villa WFC and Switzerland's women's national football team.

Alisha Lehmann's FIFA '22 lookalike

If you love to play FIFA with female characters, the good news is that you can make this athlete's pro club look alike.

What is Alisha Lehmann's salary and net worth?

Although there are no official reports about Alisha Lehmann's net worth, she reportedly earns well from her football career. Photo: @alishalehmann7 on Instagram (Modified by author)

There are no official reports about Alisha Lehmann's net worth or earnings. However, as per most of Alisha Lehmann's profiles online, her net worth is believed to range from $1 million to $5 million.

Besides football, the beauty also loves fashion and make-up. It might explain why you always spot her in make-up, even on the football field. Like football, she has also turned this passion into a money-making investment. She has modelled for brands such as Adidas, Coca-Cola, and Frisotrading.

Online presence

The star is active on Instagram, making it an excellent platform to see most of Alisha Lehmann's photos on and off the field. You can also enjoy her fun side on TikTok by discovering her fun videos, including her popular FIFA 20s videos.

What is Alisha Lehmann's phone number?

Unfortunately, she has not shared this online. The best way to interact with her remains on her social media platforms.

Who is Alisha Lehmann's partner?

Alisha Lehmann is currently dating Douglas Luiz. Photo: @alishalehmann7 on Instagram (Modified by author)

The footballer identifies as BI. She was previously in a relationship with Ramona Bachmann. However, after the two called it quits, she started dating Aston Villa's midfielder, Douglas Luiz. Their relationship was confirmed in November 2021.

Alisha Lehmann is a talented football player who plays as a forward for Aston Villa and the Swiss women's national football team. She always wanted to play football and is living her dream earning a living from her passion.

