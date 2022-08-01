Who is DJ Cndo? Biography, age, P.O.B, songs, albums, profiles, facts

DJ Cndo is a South African professional disk jockey famous for her unbeatable skills in house music. Her prowess and accomplishments have been fundamental in propelling her success. Her fame does not tell enough how much she has worked to become the icon she is. Therefore, DJ Cndo's biography addresses speculations about her life.

Who is DJ Cndo? South Africans know her for her grit and prowess in a male-dominated field, being a professional DJ. However, there is more to her and her success. She is passionate about her career, has been in the competitive music industry for more than fifteen years, and remains relevant. Her biography takes a deep dive into her life and unpacks some unknown bits and bombs about her.

DJ Cndo's profile summary and bio

Full name Sindisiwe Zungu Stage name DJ Cndo Date of birth 22nd May 1984 Age 38 years as of July 2022 Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Mandeni, Durban, South Africa Nationality South Africa Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Occupation Professional DJ Record label AFROTAINMENT Nominations MTV Africa Music Award for Best Female Albums Finest Lady of House, Vol. 3, South Side Players EP Contact +27728402010 Instagram Twitter

DJ Cndo's age

How old is DJ Cndo? Sindisiwe Zungu, popular as DJ Cndo, was born on 22nd May 1984 in Mandeni. Therefore, as of July 2022, she is thirty-eight years old.

DJ Cndo's place of birth

Where is DJ Cndo from? Sindiswe was born in Mandeni. Mandeni is on the outskirts of Durban, about 45 minutes away from the city. The town is near the great river Uthukela.

DJ Cndo's education

Sindiswe is an alumnus of Mangosuthu Technikon, although details of what she pursued at the institution are not available to the public. She developed an interest in DJing while at the institution and opted to join Durban Finest DJ Academy to polish her skill.

DJ Cndo's career

Venturing into DJing opened Sindiswe's eyes to a world of possibilities and her potential as a professional DJ. Therefore, she started making the right strides in carving a career out of it. She began by DJing at parties around her campus. Little did she know she would transition into being a household name.

In 2005, the Durban's Finest duo saw the potential in her and offered to mentor her. They offered her the opportunity to DJ at their parties, mostly around Durban. This exposure helped grow her crowd, and within a few months, she became a household name in the city.

In 2006, Gagasi FM was launched in KwaZulu-Natal, and the dynamic duo, Durban's Finest, were offered a slot on one of the radio station's shows. Because of how much potential Sindiswe displayed, they offered her the chance to join them as their DJ. Sindiswe mixed on live radio every Friday, which helped propel her fame and grow her fanbase.

DJ Cndo took advantage of the attention she had created to release her fifth instalment, Finest Lady of House series. It was a significant step in her career's growth.

DJ Cndo's albums

How many albums does DJ Cndo have? According to a compilation by Last FM, Sindiswe has at least five albums to her name. She released her first album in 2007 and set the record as the first South African female DJ to release a house compilation. These are the albums' titles:

Finest Lady of House Vol 1 - 2007

- 2007 Finest Lady of House Vol 2 - 2008

- 2008 Finest Lady of House Vol 3 - 2009

- 2009 Finest Lady of House Vol 4 - 2011

- 2011 Finest Lady of House Vol 5

Afrotainment Summer by DJ Cndo

DJ Cndo's debut album made massive sales and was nominated for the 2007 Metro FM Best Compilation Award against renowned figures like DJ Oskido and DJ Sbu. By 2008, the album had sold more than 25000 copies and was certified gold.

Her second album, Finest Lady of House Vol 2, featured Big Nuz. In her third album, she worked with some of the best South African producers, like DJ Cleo and Dr Duda. This album earned her a nomination for the South African Music Award in the song of the year category.

In her fourth album, she worked with DJ Fisherman, DJ Nuz, DJ Tira, Joocy and Lvovo.

DJ Cndo's songs

Some of the best DJ Cndo's songs include:

Amerido

Seducer

6 Pack

Siyavuma

Udaddy Onemali

Terminator

Nguwe Lo

DJ Cndo's net worth

What is DJ Cndo's net worth? Sindiswe is renowned for her skill in DJing and her music. However, she keeps details about her finances under the wraps. Therefore, there is no credible information about her net worth to the public.

Apart from DJing, Sindiswe earns a living through social media influencing. She has patronized brands such as Herwood medical centre. Nonetheless, according to the photos she portrays on social media, she is financially stable and is making a dime from her career.

Is DJ Cndo married?

Given her gorgeous looks and accomplished life, one would want to know whether the female house DJ is hitched. However, there is nothing known about her dating life.

Where is DJ Cndo now?

Currently, Sindiswe is in South Africa and still working as a DJ. She DJs at parties and events and often shares posters of the places she will be performing at. She is also actively pursuing a career as a social media influencer.

DJ Cndo's facts

Apart from the details mentioned above, these facts would go a long way in helping you know the female DJ even better:

Her passion for music drove her call to venture into DJing. She studied a course in DJing. She is the first South African female disk jockey to release a compilation album. She released her first album when she was twenty-three. She enjoys a following of more than 200,000 people on Instagram.

DJ Cndo displays her grit and passion through her skill. It is remarkable how she turned a passion into a career and capitalized on it to create a brand that fans love. Check out her social media posts to catch up with what she has been up to.

