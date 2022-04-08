10 best makeup for women over 50 | Best makeup tips 2022

What kind of makeup should an older woman wear? At the age of 50, you will find that you can no longer enjoy the same skincare brands you did in your 20s and 30s. Nevertheless, there is no need to stop your skincare routine because of these natural changes. This article has the best makeup for women over 50.

It is essential to note that the better your skin looks, the better your makeup will look.

Source: Twitter

Ageing is inevitable, and we all age every day, and it eventually starts to show on our faces. But that does not mean you cannot fix that and look insanely fabulous. This article has everything you would love to know about the best makeup for women over 50.

Best makeup for 50 year old woman 2022

When thinking of the best skincare for women, it is essential to note that the better your skin looks, the better your makeup will look. Therefore, having a morning and nighttime routine for skincare is vital. So what is the best makeup line for mature skin? The list below contains the top 10 best makeup for over 50.

1. Start with a hydrated skin

As skin ages, it begins to produce its natural oils and does not retain moisture. So even if you once boasted of normal or slightly oily skin, you may now be prone to dry skin as you age. The right moisturizer can help plump up fine lines and wrinkles, making them less apparent even before skincare comes into play.

2. Bring colour back to your cheeks

Adding touch to the apples of your cheeks can help instantly perk up the look of your entire face. Using a blush brush, swipe the blush onto the centres of your cheeks, blending outward until even. This will bring colour back to your cheeks.

3. Create a glowing base

You need to create a glowing base. Before applying skincare, spread on a veil of a hydrating yet weightless moisturizer on clean skin. After the moisturizer sinks in, you can target areas with fine lines or dry patches with a quick-absorbing primer.

4. Opt for liquid foundations

Avoid powders for your foundation and instead, go for the creamy foundation formula. Powder foundations tend to settle into fine lines and wrinkles, making them more conspicuous. Liquid foundations often feature hydrating ingredients and a dewy finish.

5. Warm up the skin

When selecting a concealer shade, go for a warmer one to ensure you do not get washed out. Try going for a shade that is just a touch warmer than your natural skin tone to add overall warmth. When applying, remember to blend along your jawline.

6. Cover-up conservatively

You cannot hide wrinkles, so do not try to, as this will only draw more attention to them. Instead, you can use a foundation brush or a moist sponge to even out skin tone to apply a sheer, hydrating foundation. Then, use a robust yet lightweight creamy concealer that blends easily.

7. Choose a moisture-packed under–eye concealer

One of the areas that show signs of ageing is the eyes. They usually exhibit puffiness and dark circles on crow’s feet. This is because the skin around the eyes is delicate and thinner than other parts of our face. Therefore, you need to keep the areas moisturized with skincare and hydrating cosmetics.

8. Balance out the lips

As you get older, the lips can become asymmetrical, and they can be ageing. To create symmetry, use a lip pencil in a your-lips-but-better shade. Also, apply lipstick in the same fashion, then use a lip brush to slightly diffuse the edges for a softer look.

9. Do not skip out on primer.

Primers can go a long way to smooth the skin’s surface for the best makeup application for mature skin. So how do you apply makeup for a natural look over 50? Look for products that have sweet almond oil, hyaluronic acid, or grape seed extract. You could wear it alone for a fresh-from-the-spa glow or mix it with your foundation.

10. Colour your pout

When giving your pout a burst of colour, go for a lipstick that packs on pigment and offers lasting hydration. Use lipstick that is formulated with vitamin B5 and nourishing serum. The lipstick will provide long-lasting moisture.

Best makeup brand for over 50 2022

Which makeup brand is best for older skin? The Estée Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Foundation is the best foundation for mature skin, a hydrating skincare-serum hybrid that simultaneously plumps, reduces redness, and prevents photo ageing with SPF 45.

What makeup brand is best for women over 50?

From the best foundations that reduce the appearance of fine lines to a cream blush that will elevate your natural beauty, keep reading to find the right products for mature and ageing skin from the best makeup brands for women over 50. Below is a list of some of the best makeup brands for over 50 in the market, including for mature skin:

1. Bare Minerals

It is arguably the best makeup brand for women over 50 looking for natural, healthy-looking skin. Leslie Blodgett launched it in 1995. One of their popular products is the bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Mineral Foundation SPF 15.

2. Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury, a British professional skincare artist, launched her beauty brand in 2013. The brand quickly gained a massive following. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation is one of the products you should try.

3. Laura Mercier

The founder Laura Mercier began her namesake label in 1996. The aim was to help all women reach their full beauty potential. Mini Tinted Moisturizer Oil-Free Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 20 is one of the products you should try.

4. Clinique

Carol Philips, Evelyn Lauder, and dermatologist Norman Orentreich are the brains behind the brand, launched in 1968. Besides its good skincare, this legendary brand is also famous for its nourishing lip colours. Clinique Smart Clinical Repair™ Wrinkle Correcting Serum is a product you should try.

5. Lancome

Armand Petitjean is the brain behind the luxury makeup brand, Lancome, launched in 1935. There are famous for making lipsticks. L’Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick is one of their product you should try.

Makeup is a form of self-expression that can be enjoyed at any age. However, finding the best skincare for women is not always easy. With the above 10 best makeup for women over 50, ensure your skincare routine is up to par.

