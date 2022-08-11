In social media, influencers and media personalities have shaped a new form of celebrity. As a result, many social media celebrities reach major levels of fame that surpass the online community. Brown Mbombo is one such figure who has begun to make a name for herself outside her online profiles. So, what do we know of the woman behind the fame?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The star, whose real name isAcastanho, is a prominent figure on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Photo: @brownmbombo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Brown Mbombo, exactly? As mentioned earlier, she is best categorised as an influencer and a model and is not the only famous figure in her family. Brown Mbombo’s sister is also a largely famous figure, but before we go into details about her professional and family life, here is a summary of everything we know about the up-and-coming social media star.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Acastanho Mbombo Nickname 'Brown' Date of birth 17 December 1989 Age 32 years old Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Kutlwanong, Free State, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity (based on her social media bio) Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Single Ethnicity Multiracial (half-Portuguese father) Gender Female Weight Undisclosed Height Undisclosed Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Names unknown Children One son (Tinashe) Profession Social media personality, model, entrepreneur Education Unknown Native language Sesotho (unconfirmed), English (fluent) Net worth R15 million (unconfirmed) Social media pages @brownmbombo on Instagram @brownmbombo on Picuki.com @BrownMbomboZA on Twitter

Brown Mbombo’s biography gives us a small glimpse into her life, but there are still some details that remain murky, like her educational background and early family life. But, she has been open about her rags-to-riches story about how her family struggled financially growing up, having lived in a shack for most of her childhood. She has since improved her standard of living thanks to her dedication and hard work.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Brown Mbombo’s age

Although she is just 32 years old as of August 2022, the social media sensation is already rising to stardom quickly.

Besides her presence on major platforms, she is also a brand ambassador for various successful brands. Photo: @brownmbombo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brown Mbombo and Prince Kaybee

Besides the fame surrounding her prominent name, people became even more aware of who the model is through her famous relationship with popular DJ Prince Kaybee, the real name Kabelo Motsamai. The duo were dating in 2019 but have since parted ways.

There were rumours that they did not officially date as neither of them publicly confirmed the romance, but her ex has since come out and explained why he has not discussed their relationship and why they broke up.

For those curious, Brown Mbombo has a son named Tinashe, who is believed to be around 11 to 12 years old as of 2022. Unfortunately, we do not know much about Brown Mbombo’s 'baby daddy' since she has not disclosed who it is, but we know it is not Kabelo's child.

Who is Blue Mbombo?

Many people wonder, 'Are Blue and Brown Mbombo related?' since they share a surname with varying similar first names too. It turns out that they are twins, and Blue is a famous social media influencer and personality, model, reality TV star and entrepreneur. Blue is considered the more famous sibling, but her twin is catching up rapidly.

The star often posts her outfit of the day on her pages. Photo: @brownmbombo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brown Mbombo’s net worth

Reports vary, but most accounts have stated her value to be around R15 million, thanks to her work as an influencer for various brands and her other business endeavours.

Brown Mbombo’s profiles

Brown Mbombo’s Instagram handle is @brownmbombo, where she has 463 thousand followers. Brown Mbombo’s Picuki account can be found under @brownmbombo, with 463,853 followers on the platform. Finally, you can find her under @BrownMbomboZA on Twitter, with 14 thousand followers.

Brown Mbombo may not be as well-known as her famous sibling, but based on her ever-growing online profiles, she is making a name for herself in her own right, separate from her renowned sister.

READ ALSO: Who is Hlelo on Uzalo? Everything you ought to know about Nothando Ngcobo

Curious to learn about more influential local celebrities? Briefly.co.za wrote about another prominent figure, Nothando Ngcobo. Better known by her character as 'Hlelo' on the South African show Uzalo, she has since become a well-known figure through her outstanding acting on the show.

What else do we know about Nothando besides her ever-growing career? More on her net worth, family life and background here.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News