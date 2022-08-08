Dalootz's net worth, age, real name, parents, songs, albums, profiles, net worth

Dalooz has become one of the most prominent names regarding deejaying in South Africa. He is famous for his mixes, and when he gets into a party or event, you know that it will be lit. But, who is he? Where is he from? And What is Dalootz's net worth?

DJ Dalootz is a deejay from Pretoria, South Africa. Photo: @dj_dalootz on Instagram (modified by author)

Dalootz is one of South Africa's top deejays, popularly known for his Amapiano mixes. He has also released several songs on various platforms.

Dalootz's profiles

DJ Dalootz's real name Dayo Morris Alias #TheBlackColouredWhiteGuy Gender Male Place of origin Pretoria, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Caucasian Social media accounts Instagram Twitter

Dalootz's biography

Dayo Morris, also known as Dj Dalootz, is a DJ from Pretoria, South Africa, the city of the fresh, young, and ambitious. He has been dubbed #TheBlackColouredWhiteGuy for his flexibility in music and lifestyle. He has established a solid reputation for himself across the nation in the five years he has been in the business.

How old is Dalootz?

Dalootz's age remains a mystery, but on the 20th of July 2019, he posted an event for his birthday celebration.

Career

Due to his insatiable thirst and love of music, he became a DJ. He is driven by a fierce desire to share his love of music and the "Rocking Time," He never wavers in his commitment to providing the audience with a performance and an encounter they will never forget.

The seven successful events DJ Dalootz has hosted and accomplished in 2017 alone show that he is destined to achieve via sincere effort, ambition, humility, and perseverance.

DJ Da Lootz travels at least twice a month, visiting places like Upington, Limpopo, Lephalale Welkom, Kroonstad, Parys, Vaal, Hamanskraal, Rustenburg, Witbank, Middleburg, Taung, Soweto, and Secunda. He also makes trips to Mozambique and Maputo.

Da LootZ previously held residencies at Pangaea Lounge, Stones & Blue Room Hatfield, C4 in Johannesburg, and The Village Mamelodi. He also managed and oversaw Friday evenings there as Head DJ. He is youthful and ambitious, and his trademark is the assurance that he will rock a diverse crowd with music from House to Kwaito and even Bacardi, Hip-Hop and RnB.

Throwbacks are not just a part of his performance; they are his speciality. As the new age DJ who is young in age but wise in the Old School Classics, he is steadily rising in the industry. He is complimented nicely by the newest club bangers.

Dalootz's songs

Dayo Morris next to his car. Photo: @dj_dalootz on Instagram (modified by author)

Even though DJing is his primary emphasis and what people have come to identify him for in the business, he has had a tremendous reception as a "Up & Coming Producer" since releasing his first Single, "Let Loose," at the end of 2015.

This has also led him into the production side of things.

His home is undoubtedly among the stars after sharing the stage with artists like Black Coffee, Casper Nyovest, K.O., Euphonik, DJ Fresh, DJ Christos, Naakmusiq, Charles Webster, Ralf Gum, Shimza, Heavy K, Kyle Deutsch, Rowick Deep, Roger Good, Kabelo, Milkshake, Sphectacula, Maftown Boys, Infinite Boys, Twins On Decks, and many more.

Net worth

The South African artist's net worth remains in the dark. However, in February 2020, while showing off his new Volks Wagen on Twitter, it was revealed that Dalootz's parents were not rich, but it was through hard work that he managed to achieve so much.

Da LootZ is bound to achieve if given a chance, thanks to his sincere effort, ambition, humility, and tenacity. He is a celebrated deejay in SA with a growing fanbase.

