Many well-known Hollywood stars hail from the area and the surroundings, but few famous names have managed to cement themselves into the industry from different countries. Alexander Dreymon is one such actor that is fast becoming a household name despite being a European actor. So, what do we know about his acting experience, and what is he up to now?

The star is well-known for his role as the character ‘Uhtred‘. Photo: @Alexandreymon1 and @boisdulac_ on Twitter (modified by author)

For those who do not know, the German actor burst onto the scene after landing a leading role in The Last Kingdom, a historical show based on the relationship between the Vikings and Anglo-Saxons during the 9th-and 10th-century England period. Before we further detail his acting experience and the show that made him famous, here is a profile summary of the star.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Alexander Doetsch Nickname Alexander Dreymon (professional name) Date of birth 7 February 1983 Age 39 years old Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Germany (city unknown) Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality German Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Weight 78 kgs Height 178 cm Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Parents Loran Doetsch and Wilson Dreymon Siblings Unknown Profession Actor, model, television director Education Drama Centre London Native language German, fluent in English and French Net worth $2.5 million-$5 million Social media pages @alexander.dreymon on Instagram

Although he received his rise to stardom through The Last Kingdom, it was not his first time in the spotlight, and he had featured on-screen a few years before that with other film and series appearances. Here are more in-depth details on his life, including his personal life and career moves.

Alexander Dreymon’s age

The star is 39 years old as of August 2022.

Alexander Dreymon’s wife

Alexander Dreymon is not married. However, he is currently in a relationship with American actress Allison Williams since 2019.

The star has made a major name for himself in Hollywood. Photo: @Alexandreymon1 on Twitter (modified by author)

Alexander Dreymon’s sister

Despite rumours and other online sources, the actor is not reported to have a sister, and it is unknown whether he has any siblings.

Alexander Dreymon’s children

The actor and his current beau Allison recently welcomed a child together, a son named Arlo. He is reported to have been born in late 2021. Arlo is the duo's only child.

Alexander Dreymon’s movies

He can be seen in the following films and TV shows throughout the years:

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (post-production)

The Last Kingdom

Horizon Line

Mabel

Heartlock

Guys Reading Poems

The Test of Time

Blood Ransom

American Horror Story

Resistance

Who's Watching Who

The Last Fashion Show

Christopher and His Kind

Ni reprise, ni échangée

The actor can also be seen in productions like Resistance and Who's Watching Who. Photo: @Alexandreymon1 on Twitter (modified by author)

Alexander Dreymon’s education

He went to the Drama Centre London, a prestigious drama school that helps shape young talent into well-rounded actors ready for the industry. It is now located in Central Saint Martins.

How did Alexander Dreymon get the role of Uhtred?

Alexander Dreymon’s character Uhtred is undoubtedly what helped him rise to stardom, but how did it come to be? Like all other actors, he auditioned for the role, and his undeniable acting skills and striking looks are likely what ultimately caught the casting team's eye.

The actor has since stated that the character's complexity drew him to the role. Many want to know, how old was Alexander Dreymon in The Last Kingdom? The show debuted in October 2015, making the actor 32 years old when it first aired onscreen.

What is Alexander Dreymon doing now?

The actor's current project is the Netflix movie Seven Kings Must Die, which is currently in the post-production stages. The film will cover events from the final few books in Bernard Cornwell's Saxon Stories series based on the initial show fans came to know and love.

Alexander Dreymon’s net worth

Sources vary on the exact amount, but the most reported net worth for the actor is around $2.5–5 million. For those wondering, Alexander Dreymon’s salary per episode has not been confirmed, but sources confirmed that he earns $200,000 annually.

Alexander Dreymon’s profiles

Alexander Dreymon’s Instagram is @alexander.dreymon, with 1.3 million followers. The star does not seem to have any other forms of social media.

Alexander Dreymon may have only found fame in his 30s, but his career trajectory has since soared, and he is currently at the height of fame. Keep an eye out for his new movie and other potential new projects.

