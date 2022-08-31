Who is Anele Zondo? Age, husband, siblings, career, net worth, profiles

Who is Anele Zondo? She is a famous South African actress, model, and media personality. Anele is popularly known for her role as Faith in the 1Magic soapie, The River. Additionally, she is famous for being the co-host of Massive Music airing on Mzansi Magic. This talented TV personality has won the hearts of many fans with her intriguing performances in given roles. But how well do you know Anele? Read on!

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Her first role was in a TV series, It's Complicated, followed by a cameo appearance in Saints and Sinners, a Mzansi Magic Drama. Photo: @anele_zondo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Anele Zondo might have already caught your eye in her various performances and TV shows, but you will be pleasantly surprised to know the real Anele. She came to the limelight as a TV presenter. She was best known for co-hosting Mzansi Magic's Friday night music show, Massive Music, alongside Smash Afrika and the beautiful Lalla Hirayama. Besides, she also had supporting roles on It's Complicated and 1Magic's telenovela The River. But, how old is Anele zondo? Find out below!

Anele Zondo's profiles and bio

Real Name Anele Zondo Occupation Actress, Model, Media Personality Date Of Birth September 24, 1994 Age 27 Years Old (As of 2022) Place of Birth KwaZulu Natal, South Africa Nationality South African Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Blonde Gender Female Nationality South African Boyfriend Zingah College Boston Media House Anele Zondo's song Vuka Bo Net Worth $250,000 Instagram @anele_zondo Twitter @AneleZondo TikTok @anele_zondo

Anele Zondo's age

Anele is popularly known for her role as Faith in the 1Magic soapie, The River. Photo: @anele_zondo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zondo was born on September 24, 1994, in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal. Thus, she is 27 years as of 2022. Details about Anele Zondo's siblings are not provided, but it is known she is the youngest of four daughters. Her dad is a principal and her mum is a teacher. Growing up, she worked as a receptionist, delivery girl and PA for Mozondo Food Services, a food business owned by her sister.

Anele Zondo's education

She received the best education, considering her parents are in the education sector. After matriculating, she obtained a Media Studies diploma from the Boston Media House, Johannesburg. She loves reading books.

Who is Anele Zondo's husband?

Even though Anele is in the public domain, she likes to maintain her private life. She once posted a picture standing with a man. The mystery man was later revealed to be Zinger, a South African rapper. Thus, her fans were left to conclude that Zingah was Anele Zondo's boyfriend. She has not come public about whether she is dating or not.

Anele Zondo's career

Zondo's ongoing passion for fashion has also established her as one of South Africa's freshest faces in the modelling world. Photo: @anele_zondo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Anele developed her passion for acting with influences from her role models such as Thando Thabethe, Minnie, Jennifer Lawrence, and many more. Her parents and siblings were also supportive.

Immediately after her media studies, she started landing roles. Her first role was in a TV series, It's Complicated, followed by a cameo appearance in Saints and Sinners, a Mzansi Magic Drama.

In 2018, Zondo landed a role in The River, where she played Andile's girlfriend. She played alongside Lunga Mofekeng. Playing the role of Faith in The River gained her massive recognition in South Africa and opened more doors for her. After that, she began landing more roles in other series, even though they were not huge. However, her breakthrough came when she bagged the co-hosting job.

Presenter

In 2019, she was announced host at One Mic on SABC. The show was among the top 15 most-watched shows in Africa, and it helped set the pace for her career.

In 2020, she became a co-host in Massive Music as a media personality. She perfected her art well in the media industry and has risen to be among the best media personalities in South Africa.

What does Anele Zondo do for a living? She is the co-host of Telkom Monate Vibes, and she considers the show a dream come true. The platform enables her to be versatile and incorporate the fashion element to bring out the best of the show.

Modelling

She is a multi-talented entertainer and recently released a song titled Vuka Bo. Photo: @anele_zondo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zondo considers herself lucky to have accomplished what other seasoned celebrities can only dream of at such a tender age. But besides all the achievements, she remains incredibly humble.

Movies and Television shows

It's Complicated - Season 2 as Receptionist

Massive Music - Seasons 1, 2 & 3 as Presenter - Herself

One Mic - Season 3 - Host - Herself

Saints and Sinners - Season 3-Busi

The River - Seasons 1, 2, & 4 as Faith

Is Anele Zondo a singer?

Yes! The celebrated actress, model, presenter, and now rapper, Zondo has proven she is a multitalented entertainer. Due to the pandemic that saw the entertainment industry shut down several times, she finally decided to venture into music. She released a single titled Vuka Bo and explained she wanted something that would sound like home.

Anele Zondo's net worth

Her net worth is not public but is estimated to be around $250,000. Her primary income source is her presenter job. She is expected to be worth more in the future as she is perfecting her art daily.

Social media presence

She is very active across her social media platforms. As a social media queen, she boasts over 783 followers on Instagram. She is very social and always looking forward to connecting with her fans. Additionally, she is known to share photos of herself and partner with brands to advertise their products. Discover Anele Zondo’s ingwe popular videos on TikTok.

Above is an amazing bio about Anele Zondo, a South African celebrated actress, media personality and fashion model. Her story inspires young South Africans looking forward to joining the entertainment industry. Briefly.co.za wishes her the best in her career and life endeavours!

READ ALSO: Who is Shalate Sekhabi? Age, boyfriend, salary, songs, images, profiles

Briefly.co.za reported about Shalate Sekhabi's bio. Who is she? Kgabang Sekhabi, widely known as Shalate Sekhabi, is a South African actress, singer, songwriter and model.

What makes her famous? Sekhabi is known for her role as Millicent on The River season 3 and as Shoki on eTV’s House of Zwide. How old is she? What is her net worth? Read on!

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News