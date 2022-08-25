Who is Ryle De Morny? Age, girlfriend, parents, education, movies, profiles

Ryle De Morny is a South African lifesaver, fitness guru, presenter, and actor. He is best known to international audiences for his starring role as Chad Morgan in Blood and Water, a Netflix drama series. Besides, he has been a presenter on the SABC3 lifestyle magazine show Top Billing. But how did he come to achieve all this?

De Morny is best known to international audiences for his starring role as Chad Morgan in Blood and Water, a Netflix drama series.

Besides being in the entertainment world, Ryle De Morny is a world Beach Sprinting champion who has won the title twice. Additionally, he is a model, fitness guru and successful businessman who owns two companies.

Ryle De Morny's profile & bio

Full Name Ryle De Morny Date of birth July 5, 1988 Age 34 years of age (As of 2022) Gender Male Place of birth Cape Town, Western Cape Province Country South Africa Nationality South African Sexual orientation Straight Profession Actor/ Model/Athlete/Entrepreneur Education Begvliet High School Alma mater University of Cape Town Marital status In Relation Girlfriend Mel Corbett Instagram @natureboy_ct Twitter @RyleDeMorny Net worth $1 million - $5 million

Ryle De Morny's age

The South African celebrity was born in Cape Town, South Africa, on July 5, 1988. Thus, he is 34 years as of 2022. While young, he enjoyed going to the beach and swimming and became a lifeguard at 8. Details about Ryle De Morny's parents and siblings have not been provided.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ryle De Morny's education

He grew up in Cape Town and matriculated from Bergvliet High school. After that, he enrolled for further studies at the University of Cape Town, obtaining a Bachelor of Commerce. He graduated and joined the job market immediately.

Ryle De Morny's girlfriend

Ryle is a South African lifesaver, fitness guru, presenter, and actor.

Morny is currently dating Mel Corbett, and they have dated for years. Melissa Corbett is Durban Surf’s Golden girl at DHL LSA Surf National Club Champions. She took gold in the final against Plett’s Ellen Kleinschmidt. Corbett is also a volunteer lifeguard at False Bay surf Lifesaving Club. In addition, she works to keep the beach clean and safe for those that use it.

Ryle De Morny's career

In 2018, Morny made his TV debut after he won the Presenter Search on SABC 3. He was the presenter behind Top Billing, a magazine show which made him popular. He was the show host that same year until SABC3 suspended it in the following years. In 2019, he made his professional TV acting debut on Netflix's mystery drama, Blood and Water.

Additionally, he is a professional model and an athlete. He participated in various sprinting champions and has won two titles for the beach sprinting champion. He has also been a lifeguard, which he started at 8. He uses more than 22 years of experience to protect people from drowning.

He is also a title holder of 'fastest man on sand', where he won gold twice at the world championships for beach sprinting.

Blood & Water

In the show, he plays Chad Morgan, a swimming instructor at Parkhurst School. Despite being married, he has an affair with one of his swimming stars. Unfortunately, the action leads him to be terminated from work, and his wife disappears too.

Ryle De Morny's movies and TV shows

Blood & Water - Season 1 as Chad Morgan

Presenter Search on 3 - Season 2

Top Billing - Season 1

Which companies does Ryle De Morny own?

Ryle is a fitness guru and owns a company that creates customized gym equipment for athletes and individuals. Additionally, he runs several gyms, coaches people on diet and exercise, and produces fitness DVDs. He also owns a trucking company called Trailblazers hiking club.

Ryle De Morny's net worth

While young, he enjoyed going to the beach and swimming and became a lifeguard at 8.

The South African celebrity has a net worth estimated at $1 million - $5 million. He derives his income from TV shows, companies, and other engagements. He serves as an inspiration to young South Africans.

Ryle De Morny's Instagram

Ryle is heavily present across social media platforms. He is mostly active on Instagram, frequently uploading photos while working out. His Instagram account has more than 45k followers at the time of writing. He is also present on Twitter and Facebook.

The above article has everything to know about Ryle De Morny. He is a successful actor, model, and fitness guru and runs his two companies. Ryle is also a champion lifeguard who started lifesaving at the age of 8 and has been performing weekend duties at the local lifesaving club for the past 22 years.

