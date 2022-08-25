Who is Mothobi Mvala? Age, wife, education, teams, stats, salary, car, profiles

Mothobi Mvala has become a household name in the Mzansi football scene. He turns into a beast when in the peach, and through his amazing dribbling skills, speed and stamina, he has been able to represent his country in various teams. But, who is he?

Mothobi Mvala is a South African football player who plays for Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: @mothobimvala14 on Instagram (modified by author)

Mothobi Mvala is a South African soccer player who plays as a midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns. He has additionally been abroad as South Africa's representative.

Mothobi Mvala's profiles

Full name Mothobi Mvala Gender Male Date of birth 14th of June 1994 Place of birth Theunissen, Free sate, South Africa Mothobi Mvala's age 28 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Nationality South African Ethnicity Zulu Height 5 feet and 9 inches Weight 75 Kilograms Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Married Spouse Palesa Botipe Children 1 Occupation Footballer Current team Mamelodi Sundowns Jersey number 14 Net worth $180,000 Social media accounts Instagram Twitter

Biography

How old is Mothobi Mvala? He was born on the 14th of June 1994. As of 2022, he is 28 years old, and his star sign is Gemini.

Where is Mothobi Mvala's place of birth?

The young and energetic South African originates from the little town of Theunissen in the Free State. Although little is known about his family, his consistency suggests that he was raised in a respectable household.

Career

What teams has Mothobi Mvala played for? Mvala's professional career started in 2014 when he joined Highlands Park FC 2014 after leaving Barea Albion Academy. He played 145 times for the team, where he scored 39 goals. He played with Highlands Park until 2020 when he switched to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mothobi Mvala's stats

The footballer holding a trophy. Photo: @mothobimvala14 on Instagram (modified by author)

Mothobi has played for Mamelodi Sundowns, one of the biggest football teams in South Africa, for a total of 857 minutes. He has made 17 appearances across the club's PSL matches in 2020–2021. In their 30 games, he has started 10 of those appearances and entered the game seven times as a replacement.

On the 2nd of June, Mvala played 78 minutes for Mamelodi Sundowns against Bloemfontein Celtic in a 2-0 victory. This was his last league outing. The attacker has tallied one assist and one PSL goal overall for season 2020–2021. He has had three bookings and one dismissal.

On the 19th of December, he scored his first goal of the season in a 1-1 tie with Golden Arrows. Mvala played for Highlands Park in 28 PSL games last season and contributed three goals. He also played 151 league games for Highlands Park before joining Mamelodi Sundowns in September 2020. During those games, he scored 39 goals.

How much is Mothobi Mvala's net worth?

The Mzansi star has made a fortune as a football player. His talent and skill have enabled him to climb up the ladder to become one of the best footballers in South Africa. He has a net worth of $180,000. Mothobi Mvala's salary is an average of R25,000.

Having an impressive net worth, Mothobi Mvala's car is just one of the luxurious properties he owns.

Who is Mothobi Mvala's wife?

Mothobi is more reserved than the majority of football players. Although little is known about his personal life, we were able to confirm that he is married to Palesa Botipe, a teacher by trade and the mother of his daughter. According to reports, the two have been dating since Mvala's early professional years.

Mothobi Mvala's latest news

Recently, the football star fell on the wrong side of the authorities after he was charged with domestic violence. Mvala was charged in December 2021 by his fiancée and mother of his children Palesa Botipe and was expected to appear in court in January 2022.

Palesa Botipe, Mvala's wife and the mother of his children, filed charges against him in December 2021, and he was due in court in January 2022. However, the Mamelodi Sundowns star will not be charged after the complaints against the midfielder were dismissed.

Social media presence

The popular footballer is active on various social media platforms, particularly Instagram and Twitter. There, you will find Mothobi Mvala's pictures and updates regarding football. On Instagram, he has over 7,000 followers.

Mothobi Mvala is a popular footballer whose skill and talent remain unmatched. He has a massive fanbase that wants to see more from him in the future.

