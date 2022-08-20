Who is Cindy Makhathini? Age, boyfriend, parents, pictures, cars, net worth

Cindy Makhathini is a social media influencer and socialite from South Africa. In 2018, she gained fame after leaking a homemade adult tape involving Malusi Gigaba, a former South African minister of home affairs, her then-boyfriend. This resulted in his resignation from the office that same year and propelled her to widespread fame domestically and overseas. How old is she? Read on for more!

After being in the spotlight, Cindy began sharing stunning photos across her media platforms; she ammassed a broad fan base and decided to turn her passion into a career. She is a socialite and Instagram model who uses her platforms to market different brands, and many businesses rely on her networks to sell their products in South Africa.

Despite having several controversies in her life, she seems to be doing great in her endeavours. What else is known about the African model? Find out below.

Cindy Makhathini's profiles and bio

Full name Cindy Makhathini Also known as African Queen Gender Female Date of birth 19th November 1999 Age 23 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Durban, Ntuzuma, South Africa Nationality South African Education Unknown Relationship status Unknown Occupation Socialite and internet influencer Net worth $100,000-$500,000 Instagram @cindy_makhathini Twitter @Cindy_Makhathin Facebook Cindy Makhathini

How old is Cindy Makhathini?

She was born on 19th November 1999 in Durban, Ntuzuma, (a municipality in the South African province of eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal. Cindy Makhathini's age is 23 years as of November 2022. She had completed high school at 19, having received her diploma. Since then, she has kept her plans to study secret.

Who are Cindy Makhathini's parents?

Nothing is known about the names and identities of the socialites' parents. Also, it is unknown if she has older or younger siblings.

Career

The Instagram star is known for uploading adult-rated images of herself. As a result, she has accumulated a significant following on various social media platforms, especially on Instagram and Facebook.

Her Instagram account has approximately 168 thousand fans with 259 followings, while her Facebook account has over 900k subscribers. She has subsequently picked herself up from previous scenes with the minister. Additionally, she is said to be the founder of Influencer MAg.

Who is Cindy Makhathini's boyfriend?

The online star once uploaded a video of herself that emphasized her booty and wrote in the caption that her partner was the only one who would find it offensive. This implied that she might genuinely be connected to someone. She is known to have close acquaintances with South African Gqom star Babes Wodumo.

Cindy Makhathini's cars

Details regarding the socialite's cars are currently unavailable; however, the star has shared numerous photos online posing with different vehicles. It is unclear whether she owns them

Cindy Makhathini's pictures

Makhathini, nicknamed the Booty Queen of Mzansi, is recognized for uploading her sensational images on the internet. She frequently posts eye-catching photos on her Facebook and Instagram, where you can view them.

Due to her recent fame, Makhathini has developed into a fine young influencer with a considerable social media following. She has recently provided Mzansi with some compelling images that had many drooling.

Cindy Makhathini's net worth

There is no official information on the internet regarding her net worth. Multiple sources estimate her net worth to be between $100,000 and $500,000. The vivacious influencer has worked with major brands, which has catapulted her into the spotlight. She has made a sizable sum of money through endorsement deals online.

Cindy Makhathini is a well-known socialite and internet personality who rose to fame in 2018 when she released a popular tape of a minister in South Africa. In addition to propelling her to tremendous domestic and international recognition, this social media influencer has become famous because of her curvy body.

