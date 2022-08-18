Who is Nichole Galicia? Age, husband, movies, facts, profiles, net worth

Nichole Galicia is one of the actresses of African descent making giant strides in Hollywood scenes. She has been in the industry for years, playing minor and major roles, but her most prominent feature was as Queen Sheba in the historical fiction movie Django Unchained. She has ridden on the fame she got from spotlighting in that film to improve her status as a movie star.

Nichole does fine as an actress and art collector.

Source: UGC

Nichole Galicia was a model for several years before delving into acting in the last decade. She is also a creative designer; she creates her fashion design and writes a book detailing her adventure as an art collector. She also empowers women and children, especially girls; she started a foundation to help give the necessary training to the kids as role models.

Nichole Galicia profiles summary

Real name Nichole Mercedes Robinson Kent Nickname Nichole Galicia Gender Female Date of birth 27th March 1975 Age 47 years old as of 2022 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Panama City, Panama Current residence United States of America Nationality Panamanian-American Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 34-23-33 Body measurements in centimetres 86-58-84 Shoe size 6 (US) Dress size 3 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Single Profession Model, Actress, podcaster, and entrepreneur Net worth $1.5 million Instagram account @officialnicholegalicia

Background information

Nichole was born on 27th March 1975 in Panama City, Panama. Her family moved shortly afterwards to New York City, United States of America.

How old is Nichole Galicia?

Nichole Galicia's age is 47 years (2022). Nothing is known about the name and identity of her father and mother. Also, it is unknown if she has any older or younger siblings; the same goes for her educational history.

Career

Nichole grew up in America, where she soon became a popular model across Europe. In the process, she first came into the limelight. However, she never relented on her laurels and earned the right to work on campaigns with popular brands, including Gap, Neutrogena, PepsiCo, and Hanes.

Nichole Galicia attends the Chiara Boni front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios.

Source: Getty Images

She also likes picking up expensive arts and keeping them in her collection. Nichole is the proud owner of two Goyas, a Velazquez and another Tintoretto. She finally bought back a piece known as Equipo Cronica after initially selling it. As a result of her experience in the collection of art pieces, the model wrote and published a book titled The Nichole Kent Collection that discusses art.

The founder of the Orchid Foundation is also a renowned Hollywood actress. Her most notable role to date was in the Quentin Tarantino-directed movie Django Unchained which was released in 2012. She played Sheba, the wife of Django. Sharing the same movie set alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx greatly boosted her acting career. Some of Nichole Galicia's movies and TV shows feature include:

Defiance

And She Was My Eve

Shimmer

The Perfect One

Romance at Reindeer Lodge

Supermodel

Wish I Was Here

CSI: NY

The Marriage Counselor

Dirty

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Hart Am Limit

Psychic Detectives

Huff - Ready for the Couch

Was Nichole Galicia in Yellowstone?

The actress was also in the Yellowstone movie and its later adaptation, A Yellowstone Original Story. She starred as Charlotte Riley and Guinevere, respectively.

She is also known as a serial philanthropist as she has started and collaborated with various organisations to ensure that women and kids are protected. She founded the Orchid Foundation to help mentor young people to reach their full potential by improving how confident they are about themselves and their dreams.

Who is Nichole Galicia's husband?

Unfortunately, there is no man in the picture for the celebrity at the moment as she is single. Nevertheless, she is not alien to love because, according to some sources online, she dated Trey Parker, an American producer, animator, and director, in early 2003.

Nichole Galicia attends The Cinema Society with OWN to host the Queen Sugar garden cocktail party at Laduree Soho in New York City.

Source: UGC

The relationship ended abruptly for reasons that have been kept away from the public. It has been almost two decades since Galicia was openly romantically linked with anyone. Instead, she was rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with Quentin Tarantino, the famous director who gave her a role in Django Unchained.

Body measurement and physical appearance

Nichole Galicia's height is estimated at 5 feet and 7 inches while weighing an average of 126 pounds. She is a model and endeavours to maintain a well-trimmed physique, leaving her with a chest to waist to hip ratio of 86-58-84 centimetres. The art collector has brown pairs of eyes and black hair.

Nichole Galicia's net worth

According to sources, she is $1.5 million rich. She makes this enormous revenue from her career as an author, model, art collector, and actress.

Nichole Galicia is an actress who proves that the American dream can be realised if you have an ambition and pay the price to achieve it. She went from modelling to landing lead roles in some movies and television shows with significant acceptance from fans. She has not let her wealthy status make her forget the less privileged and is constantly giving back to her community.

