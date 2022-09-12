Who is Nolo Seabi? Biography, age, child, husband, career, movies, profiles

Many famous people have grown up with aspirations that will require much effort. However, as time passes, some people realize that their ambitions have not been realized and start participating in other activities. For example, Nolo Seabi originally intended to work as an air hostess, then aspired to become a doctor.

She is a South African actress and TV presenter.

Today, Seabi is a famous TV presenter and actress in South Africa. She has played a role in Isithembiso, and as for now, she is currently casting as Seipati on Scandal. Who is this famous actress? Is it true she underwent burst surgery? She had wanted to have her bust reduced since she was 16 years of age, and this year she finally had her request granted.

Nolo Seabi's profile and bio summary

Full name Nolo Seabi Gender Female Age 27 years of age Date of birth 3 April 1995 Place of birth East-rand, Boksburg, East of Johannesburg Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Education and qualifications Bachelor of arts degree Profession TV presenter and actress Instagram @Nolo_Seabi Facebook Nolo Seabi Net worth $150,000

Where is Nolo Seabi from?

The actress was born and raised in Boksburg, East of Johannesburg, South Africa. She was born on 3 April 1995; therefore, Nolo Seabi's age is 27 as of 2022. The TV presenter has not publicly disclosed any details regarding her family.

She attended elementary and secondary schools in the East Rand before graduating with a fine arts degree from The South African School of Motion Pictures Medium and Live Performance.

She was born on April 03 1995, making her age 27 years.

Who is Nolo Seabi's child?

The famous South African actress does not have a child in real life; however, she portrays the role of Seipati in Scandal, Tebello's mother.

Who is Nolo Seabi's husband?

The Scandal star is not married, but according to a video shared, she is assumed to have a boyfriend who remains anonymous. She is very private about her personal affairs.

Is Nolo Seabi in Scandal?

The actress portrays a mother who is cut off from the outside world and who loses her son while trying to flee an abusive lover. When she eventually gets back on her feet, the son is forced to choose between his wealthy foster family and his impoverished mother.

Nolo Seabi's movies

She made a few cameo appearances in e.TV's anthology series eKasi: Our Stories before landing her first leading role in 2017 as Palesa Kunene in the Mzansi Magic drama series Isithembiso. Additionally, she plays the role of Seipati in e.TV's Scandal, a South African telenovela, airs on Mzansi weekdays at 19:30hrs.

Nolo Seabi during the Royal Soapie Awards at MGG Production in Linbro Park on September 05, 2020, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Who is Seipati in Scandal?

Thshenolo Seabi is entirely different in real life from the persona she plays in Scandal. Despite her toned-down demeanour and desire for perfection, Seipati is a vibrant person with a zest for acting.

Who is Palesa from Isithembiso?

For many years, the famous presenter and actress Nolo Seabi have been playing the role of Palesa Motaung on Isithembiso.

Nolo Seabi's wedding

Lerumo Chabedi and Seipati, played by Howza Mosese and Nolo Seabi, exchanged vows and were later welcomed into the Chabedi household, but actually, the actress is single.

How old is Simlindile from Isithembiso?

Actress Nandi Mbatha hails from South Africa. The aspiring actress was born on November 27, 1997, in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, and is 24 years of age (2022). She will celebrate her 25th birthday in November 2022.

Nolo Seabi made her acting debut as Palesa Kunene, a spoiled daughter, in the Mzansi Magic serial Isithembiso in 2017. She also started working as a field presenter for the SABC 1 variety show Selimathunzi in October 2015. On Scandal, Nolo Seabi is presently portraying Seipati.

