Here at Briefly.co.za, we have learned a lot about actors and actresses who have put in a lot of effort to establish themselves and stay in the public eye. For example, Les Zampino gained attention due to his daughter's success, even though it is uncommon to have such a scenario.

Having been born in 1930, he is thought to be 88 years old. Photo: @shereezampino user on Instagram (modified by author)

While young, Sheree Zampino's parents split, but the well-known ex-celebrity spouse spent most of her time with her father, who worked at a theatre in Schenectady. But what do we know about the actress' dad? Here is what we have gathered regarding Sheree Zampino's father

Les Zampino's profiles and bio

Full name Les Zampino Nickname Les Year of birth 1930 Place of birth Schenectady, New York, United States Les Zampino's nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Marital status Divorced Daughter Sheree Profession Martial artist Eye colour Brown

Les Zampino's age

The famous martial artist was born sometime in the 1930s, making him 88 years old. Unfortunately, his further information, including Les Zampino's height, weight, and essential physical measurements, is unavailable.

Many people know nothing about his upbringing, horoscope, or siblings. But, according to the information that is currently accessible, he is the father of Sheree Zampino. Understandably, the man would keep quiet about the classified knowledge, given how late he rose to stardom.

Career of Les Zampino

The president of Northeast Taekwondo Academy has always had a strong interest in martial arts. His unsteady career kicked off in 1997 with a Broadway debut. Les is the result of Master Sang W's excellent teaching in 1969.

He continued on his journey, working in theatre and with ATA (American Taekwondo Association). He was friends with H.U. Lee, the grandmaster. This martial artist studied under the tutelage of master Suk Joon Kim from 1981 to 1985. His daughter praised him on Instagram for having a lot of strength at age 74.

Les created Northeast Taekwondo Academy following his extensive and excellent training. He has more than 45 years of experience and proudly wears an eighth-degree black belt.

Les Zampino's relationship

Little information is accessible on Les Zampino's wife, Pat Zampino, née Jackson. Before getting divorced for reasons that are yet unknown, Les and his wife were both married for several years. However, unfortunately, she died in 2008.

Who was Will Smith's first wife?

The famous actor was first married to Sheree, an actress, entrepreneur, social media personality and producer, in 1992. The lovebirds enjoyed their first years of marriage, and everything seemed to be going well for them.

Together, they cherished their successes and relished each other's presence. So, it was a shock when the pair filed for a legal divorce after three years of marriage.

Les Zampino with his friends. Her daughter is an avid entrepreneur, actress and internet influencer. Photo: @shereezampino on Instagram (modified by author)

Despite their separation, the two are still close friends and have even helped one another move on despite their divorce. She once posted a message on her Instagram wishing her ex-husband a happy wedding anniversary.

Is Sheree Zampino married?

The actress has been married twice, and each marriage resulted in a kid. She married Terrell Fletcher after her first marriage to Will Smith, a well-known Hollywood actor. Sheree and Terrell Fletcher, an NFL player who is now retired, married in 2007 at a secret wedding. Sadly, the union did not last long, and the two parted ways in July 2014.

What does Sheree Zampino do?

The former celebrity spouse is a multi-talented woman. She is an actress, producer, social media influencer and business person. She debuted her acting career in 2001 in the movie, Our Journey, and featured in other shows like Do Something Award, Hollywood Exes, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, among others.

She is also the founder of Sheree Elizabeth LLC, a skincare company founded due to her love of fashion and a business course acquired in college. Being the company's CEO, she runs the business and has a website devoted to fashion.

The actress is currently single; however, she has been married and divorced twice. Photo: Rich Polk

The website features online shops for clothing, including dresses, earrings, and shoes. Les Zampino's daughter has successfully converted her passion into money and has amassed a sizable amount of wealth due to her career activity.

Sheree Zampino's children

The TV personality has two kids, namely Trey Smith and Jodie Fletcher. Born on 11th November 1992, Trey is her son from her marriage with Will Smith, while Jodie is her daughter with Terrell Fletcher, her second husband.

Les Zampino's net worth

There is scanty information regarding the martial artists' earnings. However, having created Northeast Taekwondo Academy after completing his successful training program, it is assumed he rakes in from the enterprise.

At his age, Les Zampino looks strong and healthy due to his vigorous life as a martial artist. Les is well-known in the Taekwondo community because he has been on the AAU executive committee for over 20 years.

