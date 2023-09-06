Jenifer Strait's cause of death: What happened to George Strait's daughter?

George Strait is a country music legend who has cemented his legacy with hits like All My Ex's Live in Texas, I Cross My Heart and Baby Blue. He is also a dedicated family man and has been married to Norma Strait since 1971. The couple experienced tragedy over 35 years ago when they lost their young daughter, Jenifer Strait.

Country music legend George Strait welcomed two kids with Norma. Photo: @fanofkinggeorge on Instagram, Bob Levey on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The unexpected loss of Jenifer at such a young age devastated the Strait family, who were living a quiet life in San Marcos, Texas. They now reside in San Antonio, where they continue to keep their daughter's memory alive.

Jenifer Strait's profile summary and bio

Full name Jenifer Lyn Strait Date of birth 6th October 1972 Birth sign Libra Date of death 25th June 1986 Age at death 13 years old Cause of death One-car accident Origin Texas, United States Nationality American Parents Norma and George Strait Siblings George Strait Jr (Bubba)

How old was Jenifer Strait when she died?

George Strait's daughter was born on 6th October 1972, in Texas, United States, and passed away on 25th June 1986. Jenifer Strait's age at the time of her untimely death was 13 years old.

What happened to George Strait's thirteen-year-old daughter?

What happened to George Strait's child? Jenifer was travelling with three individuals in a Ford Mustang when the driver, then 18-year-old Gregory Allen, lost control, leading to the car rolling over and crashing near her home in San Marcos, Texas.

The teenager did not have her seatbelt on, and the window was open. She was the only passenger who lost her life in the horrific crash. Police investigations confirmed Jenifer Strait's cause of death to be a one-car non-alcohol-related accident. Allen was charged with a Class A misdemeanour for overspeeding.

Jenifer Strait's parents

Norma and George have been married since 1971. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer

Source: Getty Images

Jenifer was the only daughter of George and his long-time wife, Norma. The country singer married Norma in December 1971 after dating since high school. They have been together for over 50 years.

Jenifer Strait's brother

Jenifer's only brother, George Strait Jr., a.k.a Bubba, was born on 14 May 1981 and was only five when his sister died. Their father revealed that Jenifer was like a second mother to Bubba and that she loved him dearly.

Her very special love of all, though, was her brother Bubba. To watch them together and the way she watched over him made us know he was always safe with her, no matter what. He loved her back in the same way and always will, just as we always will. She was like a second mother to Bubba in a way.

Bubba graduated from Texas A&M University and later became a competitive rodeo star. He is also a talented singer and songwriter. He married Tamara in December 2010, and the two are blessed with two children, George Harvey Strait III and Jilliann Louise Strait.

Jenifer's brother, Bubba, is a singer, songwriter, and competitive rodeo star. Photo: Rick Diamond

Source: UGC

Was Baby Blue written for George Strait's daughter?

Many have speculated that George's song Baby Blue from his 1988 album If You Ain't Lovin', You Ain't Livin' was a dedication to her daughter. It contains the lyrics: And baby blue was the colour of her eyes. Baby blue, like the Colorado skies. Like a breath of spring, she came and left, and I still don't know why.

Baby Blue was, however, not written by George but by Aaron Barker. The country singer has denied intentionally writing autobiographical lyrics.

I don't think there's anything autobiographical about my material unless it's subconsciously. I just look for a song I like, and when I hear it, I know it right away.

Jenifer's death left George so heartbroken that he decided to stop doing interviews. Talking to The New Yorker magazine several years later, he said;

I just didn't feel like talking about it, so I quit. I did want to keep singing, absolutely. But I was at the point where I'm [like], 'Alright, if this is going to cost me my career, then so be it, but it's the only way I'm going to be able to cope with it.'

George Strait's family. Photo: Rick Diamond

Source: Getty Images

The Strait family continues to keep Jenifer Strait's legacy alive more than three decades since her untimely demise. They established the Jenifer Strait Memorial Foundation to help kids in her honour.

READ ALSO: Willie Robertson's children: Where are the Duck Dynasty kids today?

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Willie Robertson's children today. The family is known for starring in the popular A&E reality series Duck Dynasty for eleven seasons from 2012 to 2017.

Willie Robertson and his wife Korie Howard have six children who grew up on the show. Check the article for more on their lives today.

Source: Briefly News