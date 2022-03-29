Learning how to talk to short people is a great way to treat them with fairness, respect, and equity. Over the years, short people have unintentionally been height-shamed by friends and families. As a result, they are a segment of society that people sometimes get to overlook.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Short people want to be addressed the way others are addressed during conversations. Photo: Thiago Antonovas

Source: Getty Images

The best way to talk to short people is to apply the same principles you employ when addressing or conversing with other people. You must treat people with respect, kindness, and love. However, as a taller person, there are specific things to consider when conversing with short people.

How to talk to a short person

Do you want to speak with a short person but do not know how to? Look no further. We have compiled a few pointers on what to do when talking with one.

1. Maintain eye contact

Are you thinking of how to talk with short people? Maintain eye contact with them. Like any other person, while holding a conversation with them, lock to their eyes from time to time. If your height hinders locking eyes with them, take two steps away from them. A farther distance will help you.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

2. Listen

Two components make a great conversation; a well-expressed thought and a listening ear. These components must not be absent in your conversation with shorter people. Tall people must not dominate conversations when the shorter person is speaking. Listening to another person is an integral way of connecting.

3. Choose your words and cues carefully

Expressions and body language are an integral part of a dialogue between people. When holding a conversation with a petite person, make sure that your nonverbal cues are not offensive. Also, observe their nonverbal cues to figure out if they are enjoying the conservation or how you are addressing them.

A family of short people. Photo: @funnymemes

Source: Instagram

4. Allow them to express themselves fully

The best way to receive the message from a short person is to remain non-judgmental when they talk about themselves and how they feel. When you allow them to express themselves, you will understand them more.

5. Connect with them emotionally

One of the best ways to achieve effective communication is learning to put oneself in others' shoes. For short people, if you see the world from their lens, you will better understand the information they are passing across and connect with them.

6. Emphasise your similarities

If you want to gain access into people's hearts, let them see some of the things you share in common. With that, they feel secure in discussing anything with you joyfully. This also breaks whatever mental barriers they might have built in their minds.

7. Love and care about them

Wherever you have your discussion with short people, pay attention to what they say and how they say it. Genuinely caring about them and showing concern shows that you do not only focus on yourself but on them too. If you share how to talk to short people memes, they possibly will take it lightly.

How not to talk to short people

When having a conversation with short people, these are some of the things you should avoid at all costs.

8. Do not squat/bend

When speaking with a short person, do not aim to be in the same standing position. They know the height differences, so do not make it awkward. You should not squat, bend, or kneel. It makes them different, insulted, and alienated from the crowd.

9. Do not compare them to other people

Short individuals are fully self-conscious of their height, so they suggest staying in the front while posing for a group photograph. For women, it may be the reason they wear shoes with heels. Do not compare them with other people trying to find out who is shorter; it will make them feel insulted, and no one deserves that.

The shortest man in the world. Photo: Susan Watts

Source: Getty Images

10. Do not treat them with pity

While pity is a good thing, it tends to become a terrible approach when not adequately managed. It is common for some to assume that short people can not carry out some specific tasks better. Before acting on pity informed by assumptions, interact with them to know what they can or cannot do.

11. Avoid name-calling

Do not act insensitively when you talk with a short person. At the same time, do not nickname or address them improperly; this can make them feel disrespected and embarrassing. Avoid names like little, munchkin, teeny tiny, or midget. Instead, call them by their first name or any name they accept to show that you respect them.

12. Do not remind them

Short people see their reflection everywhere: in the mirror, across a glasshouse, at night, etc. They know their measurement and do not need your reminder about their height. Do not remind them about how short they are. It may cause them to be angry or uninterested in what you have to say.

13. Do not look down on them

It is disrespectful. Treat them like you would do to any other person.

14. Avoid inhumane jokes

Avoid visual representations or jokes that do not portray them well. For example, how to talk with short people memes can exhibit displeasure towards those who patronise short people because of their height.

15. Do not speak with uncontrolled emotions

If you cannot control your emotions when reacting to things, you should not engage with a short person in a conversation at that time. Although it is good to show enthusiasm, understand the difference between responding and reacting.

The best model on how to talk with short people is to do it with the utmost respect. This is the 21st century, and in dealing with people, you must make them feel important irrespective of their class, skin colour, or appearance.

READ ALSO: 100 dumbest questions to ask people and some funny responses

What are the dumbest questions and responses on popular Q&A sites? Briefly.co.za shared some of them.

Whether you need some questions to ask or how to reply, the post will guide you. So, check it out!

Source: Briefly News