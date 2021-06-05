16 effective tips on how to talk to short people: Dos and Don'ts

Unfortunately, most people do not know how to talk with short people without stepping on their feet. In most cases, tall people end up being disrespectful. The blatant rudeness will put an end to the conversation, even before it starts. Below are 16 tips for raising your game and helping maintain a good conversation with a short individual.

16 effective tips on how to talk to short people. Photo: Thiago Antonovas / Barcroft Imag / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How should tall people talk to short people? Sadly, most tall individuals cannot tell. Check out these specific tricks on how to talk to short people without crossing the line.

How to talk to short people

Are you afraid of holding a conversation with somebody significantly shorter than you? Do you desperately need a how to talk to short people original guide? Relax because there is no need to worry. There is no manual or formula. Here are some tips, though, to help you out during such conversations.

Do's when talking to a short person

Add these pearls of wisdom when talking to a short person and you will enjoy every conversation you have with such individuals:

1. Listening

Tips on how to talk to short people:. Photo: Thiago Antonovas / Barcroft Imag / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The most powerful technique that enables us to connect to others is listening. However, in most cases, tall people end up chattering about themselves and dominating conversations. Remember that a conversation is a two-way street, and as much as you are speaking, you must also listen.

2. Watching your nonverbal cues

Verbal and nonverbal cues go hand in hand. You cannot declare that you are comfortable around such individuals, while your body language shows the vibes that you cannot stand them. Whatever you say must coincide with your body language.

3. Complimenting

Some tall people are in their heads a lot about how to hold a conversation with a short person. It is nothing different from how you talk to other tall people. As usual, give compliments. They help these people feel good about themselves and also help the two of you get past awkward moments.

4. Knowing when to talk

Another practical tip on how to talk with short people is knowing when to speak. Do not interject or barge in the conversation merely because it is not in your favor. Observe their body language, and make sure to look out for moments when they require you to join in or keep quiet and listen.

5. Maintaining eye contact

Maintaining eye contact is one effective tip on how to talk to short people. Photo: PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Maintaining eye contact is another tip that helps when having a conversation with someone shorter than you. It shows that you are listening and paying attention.

6. Being emotionally empathetic

Try to put yourself in this short individual's shoes. You will recognize that it is hard being seen, heard, or taken seriously by most tall humans. So, empathize with them as it helps them let loose and be more confident.

7. Finding common ground

Despite the height difference, you will be surprised to learn that you all have several things in common. It can be the love for food, music, or art. Try to find this common ground, and you will be surprised by how natural your conversation will flow.

8. Inspiring

Try to be inspiring when talking to short people by encouraging them to follow their dreams or goals. It shows that you have faith in their abilities, making them warm up to you during a conversation.

How not to talk to short people

He Pingping, the shortest man in the world from China. Photo: Susan Watts/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Below are the don'ts that you need to avoid when talking to someone significantly shorter than you.

9. Squatting, bending, or kneeling

Most tall human beings assume that kneeling, squatting, or bending helps them equate to these individuals. It does not. It makes them feel insulted and embarrassed, especially if you do this in public. Have a conversation with them while standing.

10. Judging

Do not pass judgments when you are conversing with a short person. It hinders effective communication and the ability to develop a rapport with them. Ideally, the best way to approach such a conversation is with an open mind.

11. Interrogating

The last thing these individuals want to learn from a conversation is that you are interrogating them. So, avoid a rapid-fire of questions that can come in a constant stream. The idea is to have a typical conversation without belittling the other party using manipulative, discounting, undermining, or trivializing questions.

12. Assuming

It is common for tall individuals to make assumptions, perhaps based on a how to talk to short people meme they may have seen online. For example, assuming that because one is not tall, he or she cannot play basketball. Interact with the individual and listen to what they have to say before making any assumption.

13. Name-calling

Name calling does not rank among the effective tips on how to talk to short people. Photo: @nmdvactivist

Source: Instagram

Do not refer to such individuals as a munchkin, tiny temper, small, teeny, dwarf, or midget. The best approach on how to talk to short people with respect is by referring to them using their first or last names.

14. Impressing

Some tall individuals may try too hard to impress short individuals that the conversation ends up being awkward. You do not have to try so hard to make a great impression. What matters is being real, as it helps the conversation to flow naturally.

15. Using baby talk

Being short does not correspond to being a baby. So, avoid using baby talk when talking to someone significantly shorter than you as it is belittling and rude.

16. Resting your arms on them

These individuals are no armrests. So, quit placing your arms on them amid your conversation.

The best way on how to talk to short people is by treating them with uttermost respect. Avoid name-calling, judging, assuming, or squatting them. Instead, be open-minded, listen to them, and be empathetic.

READ ALSO: Top 50 hilarious short people jokes that will crack your ribs

Briefly.co.za shared a piece about short people jokes. Laughter is the best medicine, and these jokes are not meant for ridicule but rather to lighten the moment and make people laugh.

They will leave you all smiles even if you are having a terrible day.

Source: Briefly.co.za