Former Shaka: Ilembe actress Luyanda Zuma recently discussed joining eTV's popular TV show Isitha: The Enemy

Zuma recently impressed fans of the TV show when she made her debut as a sangoma on the telenovela

South Africans previously took to social media to comment on Zuma's latest character

Miss SA's Luyanda Zuma opens up about her role in 'Isitha: The Enemy'. Images: Melanin_Lelo

Source: Instagram

Actress and beauty queen Luyanda Zuma has opened up about joining eTV's popular telenovela, Isitha: The Enemy, as a sangoma Dabulamanzi.

Zuma previously trended on social media when she shared on her Instagram account that she had been scammed out of R10 000 from her bank account.

The Miss South Africa finalist will star opposite Skeem Saam actress Harriet Manamela, who has joined the eTV show as Martha's aunt, Dorcas.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared on his X account on 27 April 2026.

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"Luyanda Zuma stars as Dabulamanzi in Isitha: The Enemy Season 4. Luyanda Zuma joins Isitha: The Enemy as Dabulamanzi, a conflicted ithwasa torn between tradition and her dreams. Season 4 premieres tonight at 20:30 on ETV," says McDonald.

Zuma reveals in an interview with Sowetan on Friday, 1 May 2026, that she's feeling overwhelmed and working with great actors has been a blessing.

The beauty queen also reveals that her Isitha character is troubled because she was forced to be a sangoma by her parents.

"She's a firm young ithwasa, but she didn't want the calling to begin with. She's dealing with a lot of inner conflict, while trying to navigate the spiritual world she didn't choose," says Zuma.

Zuma adds that her plan for her acting career is to go global as she wants to tell African stories that move across borders.

South Africans comment on Zuma's latest role

@Khumalothando19 said:

"Angath'i Isitha sizoyishubisa kakhulu this season. It seems like they're rebranding."

@GontseM1065132 reacted:

"She is nailing her character!"

@VuyaniSupaMega commented:

"The talented one."

Luyanda Zuma TV roles

The beauty queen and actress Luyanda Zuma previously landed a lead role on Mzansi Magic's teen drama series Obstruction as Zenokuhle.

The AFDA graduate also starred in Mzansi Magic's maskandi music series uZulu noMhlaba and Mzansi's Bioskop movie titled Ubuhle Bendalo.

Zuma also made headlines in 2025 when she landed the role of Shaka's love interest Liyana in the multi-award-winning drama series Shaka Ilembe.

The actress also previously starred in Showmax's popular drama series Adulting as Mapaseka's friend, Forever Yena as Naomi, and popular series Bravo as herself.

Luyanda Zuma embarks on a new role in 'Isitha: The Enemy'. Images: Melanin_lelo and MzansiMagic

Source: Instagram

Model and actress Luyanda Zuma opens up about landing a role on Shaka Ilembe season 2

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Miss SA finalist and actress Luyanda Zuma joined the second season of Mzansi Magic's Shaka iLembe.

The rising star previously opened up about auditioning and landing the role of Shaka's love interest in the multi-award-winning TV show.

South Africans looked forward to the second season, which premiered on Sunday, 15 June 2025, on Mzansi Magic.

Source: Briefly News