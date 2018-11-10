DJ Black Coffee's house, cars, and net worth details 2022

DJ Black Coffee is one of the best electronic music producers in Africa. The South African songwriter, DJ, and producer rose to stardom after participating in the 2003 Red Bull Music Academy contest in Cape Town. Discover the inspiring journey behind DJ Black Coffee's houses, cars, and net worth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Images of DJ Black Coffee. Photo: @realblackcoffee (modified by author)

Source: UGC

DJ Black Coffee has accumulated a fortune from his career, which began around 1994. The Red Bull Music Academy gave him enough experience, connections, friends, and lessons to become an international star. Black Coffee has released nine studio albums and a live DVD. Some of his accolades include a Grammy, 8 SAMA, 2 Metro FM Awards, and 4 DJ Awards.

Black Coffee's house, cars, and net worth

Innocent Nkosinathi Maphumulo (alias Black Coffee) was born on March 11, 1976, in Umlazi, Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa. He is one of the wealthiest African artists, with about $60 million net worth. The DJ's lavish lifestyle, state-of-the-art homes, expensive rides, and other assets come from pure hard work and perseverance. Check out pictures of Black Coffee's house and cars below:

Where does Black Coffee stay?

DJ Black Coffee's house pictures. Photo: @realblackcoffee (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

DJ Black Coffee's house pictures are on his social media pages. He has a luxurious home in Sandton, Johannesburg, and another in Los Angeles, USA.

Black Coffee's homes cost millions of US dollars, which converts to hundreds of millions of South African Rands. The DJ buys houses for his family. Actress Mbali Mlotshwa was Black Coffee's wife from 2011 to 2019.

The couple had a white wedding on January 8, 2011, at the Sun City Resort in Rustenburg, South Africa, seven years after their traditional ceremony. Innocent and Mbali's four children are Esona, Lilitha, Anesu, and Asante.

Black Coffee's cars

Some of the vehicles on Black Coffee's social media are not his. The artist does not buy the latest car brands just because he can. He is humble and usually sets records straight when fans assume he owns something he does not. Below are some of Black Coffee's cars.

1. Mercedes Benz G Station Wagon

The Mercedes Benz G Station Wagon is one of Black Coffee's favourite cars. It is sleek and sophisticated in design and performance. This machine describes the DJ's expensive taste for automobiles. DJ Black Coffee usually posts stunning pictures of it on his Instagram page.

2. Ford Mustang

Black Coffee's Ford Mustang is classic, but he rarely posts it online. Although Mustangs come in various colours (colours found in horses), most Mustang buyers worldwide strongly prefer black. DJ Black Coffee is one of the black Mustang lovers.

3. Jaguar

DJ Black Coffee's Jaguar got thousands of comments from fans. Although his intention was not to draw people's attention to his wealth, fans could not help but admire the automobile. The DJ posted it paying tribute to his friend, the late Ricky Ricky. He was among South African artists who died in 2022.

4. DJ Black Coffee's Bentley

DJ Black Coffee denied rumours of him buying a Bentley in 2014. He revealed on Instagram that he only hired one over the weekend for a business venture. In 2017, viral reports went around Mzansi that the DJ bought an R3 million Bentley when his son was spotted riding one.

It turned out that Black Coffee's toddler named Asante was riding a baby Bentley. It seems he got a taste for the finer things from his father. The DJ flaunted his Bentley in 2021. It is among the top five most expensive cars in his collection. The wheels alone cost R40,000 at that time.

5. Maserati

DJ Coffee’s blue Maserati is a powerful machine. He has posted on Instagram several images of his family riding this car. The car's exterior and interior designs draw a lot of attention. It has a bright and comfy décor, including fancy seats.

Other DJ Black Coffee's properties

Black Coffee strikes a balance between luxuries, investments, and charity work. He is a brilliant entrepreneur with a soft heart for the needy. Below are other Black Coffee's properties:

1. Black Coffee's studio

Pictures of Black Coffee's Johannesburg studio. Photo: @realblackcoffee (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Black Coffee has a simple music production studio in Johannesburg. He has used it to produce many hit tracks, including the Black Coffee (2005) album, under his Soulistic Music record label. The DJ frequently upgrades the studio with modern equipment and facilities.

2. Does Black Coffee own a private jet?

Images of Black Coffee's private jet. Photo: @realblackcoffee (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fans assumed Nkosinathi bought a private jet when he posted himself with one during the 2018 summer European tour. The estimated Black Coffee's private jet to be worth $2 million. The DJ confirmed later that he only hired the jet for the tour. He currently uses a jet with the "Black Coffee" trademark.

4. DJ Black Coffee Foundation

A car ran over him while attending 1990 during the free Nelson Mandela rally. As a result, the DJ lost his arm. Black Coffee did not complete school. He was once a college dropout with a kid, no rent, and no money.

After becoming a megastar, he established the DJ Black Coffee Foundation. It trains physically challenged uprising musicians in partnership with Bridges for Music.

How many houses does Black Coffee have?

He has two luxurious houses, one in Sandton, Johannesburg, and another in Los Angeles.

Where does Black Coffee live?

The DJ spends most of his time working in his studio in Johannesburg. He lives in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Black Coffee's house, cars, private jet, and other properties have earned him much admiration from fans worldwide. His unique preference for high-end assets must have been one of his inspirations to work hard.

READ ALSO: Emtee’s house, cars, and net worth in 2022: Inside the rapper’s lifestyle (pics)

Briefly.co.za also posted Emtee’s house, cars, and net worth in 2022. Emtee is an inspiration to many upcoming artists in Africa. Some of his hit songs are Roll Up, Pearl Thusi, Corner Store, and Amamenemene.

Emtee is an inspiration to many upcoming artists in Africa. The article provides exciting insights into this rapper's posh lifestyle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News