What’s Next for Monnapule Saleng As Orlando Pirates Keep Mute on His Situation

Orlando Pirates are still yet to open up on the issue with South African winger Monnapule Saleng who has been frozen out of the team since last year

The Bafana Bafana star's last played for the Sea Robbers against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League in December, 2024

With the ongoing issue between the Premier Soccer League giants and the South African forward, sports journalist shared the possible solution to the problem

The issue between Monnapule Saleng and Orlando Pirates is yet to be resolved despite the player's management releasing an official statement concerning the matter on Sunday.

The South African international started the season well but was frozen out of the team by the Buccaneers, a decision that remains unknown to the public.

Several discussions have been held by supporters of the club and the media over the situation, with Jose Riveiro also keeping mute concerning the issue.

Monnapule Saleng and Orlando Pirates are still yet to find a solution to the ongoing issue between both parties. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

What's next for Saleng?

Sports Journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, complains about the unresolved issues between Pirates and Saleng.

He wished both parties would find a possible solution to the ongoing problem soon so the Bafana Bafana star could return to the pitch.

Monnapule Saleng's last match for Orlando Pirates came in the CAF Champions League fixture against Al Ahly. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

“Orlando Pirates are refusing to let the public know what’s wrong with Monnapule Saleng since last year, that isn’t fair enough for the player, fans, and the club itself,” he said.

"Saleng's agent didn't communicate any significant thing in the statement they released concerning the issue on Sunday, which means most of us are still in the dark about what's going on with the player.

"Saleng’s future definitely remains uncertain as Orlando Pirates keep their cards close to their chest and are playing the game better. The silence from the club speaks volumes, suggesting that discussions are ongoing behind the scenes.

"It is yet to be known whether he will remain a key figure for the team or move on to new challenges. What’s clear, however, is that Saleng’s talent and potential remain undeniable, and whatever comes next will likely shape his career in significant ways."

Anuma suggests what both parties should do as the issue is yet to be resolved.

"I think Pirates should let him go at this point because you can't keep such talent in your team and not use him," he added.

"I know several clubs would be waiting to pounce on the opportunity to sign him if Pirates decide to sell him, but the decision should be made quickly between both parties.

"The matter is beyond Orlando Pirates fans alone as the whole South African football scene is waiting to know what happens next to Saleng."

Pirates given deadline to clarify Saleng's issue

Briefly News previously reported that Pirates were given an ultimatum to release a statement concerning their ongoing issues with Saleng.

The Bafana Bafana star's situation has been a huge concern for PSL fans as they await the Bucs' side of the story.

Source: Briefly News