Pirates Given 48 Hours to Clarify Saleng’s Situation or Risk Exposure, SA Reacts

Orlando Pirates have been given a 48-hour ultimatum to explain Monnapule Saleng's situation at the club after being frozen out of the team

The Premier Soccer League giants have been told to explain the player's absence or rist being exposed to the public

Netizens and the Bucs fans are interested in knowing what's going on with the South African winger

Orlando Pirates have been given 48 hours to clarify the issues surrounding Monnapule Saleng at the club or risk being exposed to the public, as fans continue to ask questions about the player.

Saleng has been missing in action for the Sea Robbers since last year, and the reasons behind his absence have not been made known to the fans or the general public.

Jose Riveiro has remained quiet on the topic every time he's being asked during a press conference before games, while the club have also been mum on the matter.

Orlando Pirates issued a 48-hour ultimatum to clarify Monnapule Saleng's situation at the club or risk being exposed. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

The Bafana Bafana star started the season on a bright note for the Buccaneers, scoring important goals in the Betway Premiership, and in the MTN8 Cup competition before being faced out of the team.

Marawa gives Pirates 48 hours to clarify Saleng's situation

Popular South African journalist Robert Marawa has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Orlando Pirates over Saleng's situation at the club or he will break the story to the general public on what's the problem.

The journalist while reacting to a follower's comment on his handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) claimed he has the true story of what's going on between the South African forward and the Soweto giants.

“We have the story but giving the Club 48 hours to address their fans on the matter. Otherwise, we will,” Marawa said on a post X.

Marawa's comment sparked different reactions from fans on social media, with most of them showing interest in knowing what's going on with the player.

Fans react after Marawa sends warning to Pirates on Saleng's situation

Bulelani Mpengesi said:

"As long as the boy will be free from the chain, no matter how much we love this team we cant stand and watch such a talent getting frustrated intentionally yi-nonsense le."

MbeleKhany2601 wrote:

"@orlandopirates we should be focusing on important games coming but you brought unnecessary attention to us🤦🏽‍♂️."

Cyril Zwane reacted:

"This sound like good news at all , Saleng warona."

Maseko Sigayoyo commented:

"Honestly we are tired of being in the dark about our Saleng. Reduce it from 48 to 24 hours."

ThulzMtetwa implied:

"It’s been long enough. The club has had enough time to put us at ease."

Kabelo_Moss responded:

"Now we are going somewhere. 48 hrs seems too much, give those folks 20 mins or else water mixes with oil."

njabulo sibiya shared:

"The player has been frozen out from the team for 2 months now, if the club wanted to explain they would’ve done so already. Looks like no one knows anything, just fishing."

