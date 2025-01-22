A rare look into Diljit Dosanjh's family: The Indian singer's private life

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most celebrated Punjabi singers who has garnered fame in the entertainment industry. Despite his fame and success, information about Diljit Dosanjh's family has remained a core part of the singer's life that fans want to know.

Diljit Dosanjh at Rogers Centre in July 2024. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC, Jeremychanphotography (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Diljit Dosanjh promotes Punjabi culture, reflected in some of his lyrics. After launching his music career in 2002, he starred in movies and TV shows, including The Lion of Punjab. With his rising fame, what was his childhood like, and what roles did his family play in shaping him?

Profile summary

Exploring Diljit Dosanjh's family and early life

Though famous, the singer-songwriter kept information about his family life private. It is public knowledge that he was raised (to a point) in Mumbai, India, alongside an older sister and a younger brother.

As an 11-year-old, he went to live with his uncle in Ludhiana, a decision his parents made without seeking his opinion. During a conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, as published on Ranveer's YouTube page, Diljit said the following:

I left my home and started living with my mama ji (maternal uncle). I came to the city, leaving my village behind. I shifted to Ludhiana. He said, 'Send him to the city with me,' and my parents said, 'Yes, take him.' My parents did not even ask me.

Facts about Diljit Dosanjh. Photo: Andrew Chin on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who are Diljit Dosanjh's parents?

Balbir Singh Dosanjh and Sukhwinder Kaur are Diljit's parents. According to The Indian Express, his father reportedly worked as a bus driver, making about 5,000 rupees monthly. His mother was a homemaker who supported his musical ambitions from the start.

During one of his Dil-Luminati Tours in Manchester, United Kingdom, in 2024, he surprised his audience by introducing some of his family members. Besides introducing his sister, after the singer serenaded the audience with lyrics from Hass Hass, he stepped forward and said:

By the way, this is my mom.

Is Diljit Dosanjh close to his parents?

The singer-songwriter was not close to his parents. In the interview session with Ranveer Allahabadia, he explained how lonely he was even at 11 years old before the decision to relocate with his maternal uncle came up.

Dosanjh's loneliness became more pronounced when he found himself in a room upstairs where his uncle lived. He noted that though he had a small TV set and a cellphone in his room, he could not call because of the cost, further straining Diljit Dosanjh's relationship with his family.

Diljit Dosanjh onstage in April 2023 at Indio, California. Photo: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

Who is the wife of Diljit Dosanjh?

According to BollywoodShaadis, Diljit Dosanjh's wife is Sandeep Kaur. The award-winning actor has neither confirmed nor rebutted these claims.

Diljit mostly shies away from discussing his love life. The Hindustan Times documented how he famously dodged an interviewer's question about the identity of his first love when he responded with:

I love myself, bro. I love myself like crazy. I love myself a lot. I think I am my first love.

Does Diljit Dosanjh have a child?

According to rumours, the actor has a child. Diljit Dosanjh's son allegedly lives with his wife in the United States of America.

What is Diljit Dosanjh's net worth?

As Live Mint published, Diljit's net worth is estimated to be $20 million, approximately Rs 172 crore. He made this from movies, music albums, live concerts, and brand endorsements. He is the Punjab face of big brands like Coca-Cola and Flipkart.

Diljit Dosanjh at the Sahara tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Since he stepped into the limelight, Diljit Dosanjh's personal and professional lives have caught fans' attention. Below are questions fans ask and the best answers:

Why does Diljit not talk about his family? He prefers to keep his family away from the public because he fears the paparazzi will not let them lead an everyday life.

He prefers to keep his family away from the public because he fears the paparazzi will not let them lead an everyday life. Is Diljit Dosanjh still married? There is no news that he has divorced.

There is no news that he has divorced. Is Diljit Dosanjh a billionaire? He allegedly has a net worth of $20 million.

He allegedly has a net worth of $20 million. Where does Diljit Dosanjh live currently in the USA? The singer allegedly resides in California.

The singer allegedly resides in California. Is Diljit an Indian citizen? He is Indian and was born to a Jat Sikh family in the Jalandhar district of Punjab, India.

He is Indian and was born to a Jat Sikh family in the Jalandhar district of Punjab, India. How much does Diljit Dosanjh charge for a show? He reportedly charges ₹4 per gig.

Diljit Dosanjh's family retains a special place in the singer's heart despite his decision to discuss them sparingly as a celebrity entertainer. He had experiences in the past that dissociated him from them but has reconciled with the resulting emotions and charged them to the game.

