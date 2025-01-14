All about Vicky Jain's family: Meet his parents and siblings

Vicky Jain's family is one of the wealthiest in India, having dominated the Chhattisgarh coal business for several decades. Vicky has also established himself as a successful entrepreneur. He came into the limelight because of his relationship with famous Indian actress Ankita Lokhande.

Vicky Jain's parents, Ranjana and Vinod Kumar (L) and his wife, actress Ankita Lokhande (R). Photo: @ranjana.jain2018/@lokhandeankita (modified by author)

Coming from a high-class and influential family gave Vicky Jain endless opportunities that continue to shape his success. He has also been a regular on Indian reality television after winning Smart Jodi in 2022 and appearing in Bigg Boss 17 in 2023 alongside his wife, Ankita Lokhande.

Vicky Jain's profile summary

Full name Vikas Kumar Jain Date of birth August 1, 1986 Age 38 years old as of Jan 2025 Birth sign Leo Place of birth Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India Current residence Mumbai, India Nationality Indian Religion Jainism Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m/178 cm) Weight Approx. 75 kg (165 lbs) Eye colour Hazel grey Hair colour Grey Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Actress Ankita Lokhande (2021 to date) Parents Vinod Kumar Jain (Father), Ranjana Jain (Mother) Siblings Vishal Jain (brother), Varsha Jain (sister) Education Savitribai Phule Pune University in Pune (Economics), Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai (MBA) Profession Businessman, reality television star Social media Instagram

Vicky Jain's family members

Vicky Jain's parents are Vinod Kumar Jain and Ranjana Jain, both businesspeople. The Jain family runs a bituminous coal and wooden coal business called PIT Coal.

Vinod is also one of the co-founders of the Dental Institute in Bilaspur and has made significant investments in the education sector in India. Vicky's mother, Ranjana, occasionally shares a glimpse of her family life on her Instagram account, @ranjana.jain2018.

Top 5 facts about Indian businessman Vicky Jain. Photo: @lokhandeankita on Instagram (modified by author)

How many siblings does Vicky Jain have?

Vicky Jain's siblings include his brother Vishal Jain and his sister Varsha Jain. Vishal Jain works as a radiologist and educationist. His wife is Reshu Jain, a professional physiotherapist and entrepreneur. The couple has two kids, a son and a daughter.

Varsha Jain is involved in the family business and is currently married to businessman Abhishek Srivastava. The couple are parents to a daughter and a son who they usually post on their respective Instagram accounts.

Varsha Jain with her husband Abhishek Srivastava and their kids (R) and Vishal with his wife Reshu and their children (L). Photo: @reshu_jain_84_/@varshajain1581 (modified by author)

What is the Vicky Jain family's net worth?

The Jain family coal business is valued at around Rs 100 crore (approx. $12 million), according to Times of India. Vicky Jain's father's net worth has been built from his various business dealings in Chhattisgarh, India.

What is Vicky Jain's age?

Vicky is 38 years old as of January 2025. He was born on August 1, 1986, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India.

What is Vicky Jain's net worth?

Vicky is estimated to be worth between ₹130 crore (approx. $15 million) and ₹140 crore (approx. $16 million), according to Times of India. He owns several businesses and holds several top positions.

Vicky Jain with his mother, Ranjana, and his father, Vinod Kumar. Photo: @ranjana.jain2018 (modified by author)

Vicky Jain's career and businesses

Jain earned his undergraduate degree in Economics from Savitribai Phule Pune University. He also holds an MBA degree from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) in Mumbai.

In 2008, Vicky was made the Managing Director of Mahavir Coal Washeries in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. He owns Bilaspur-based Mahavir Inspire Group, which has a diversified portfolio and deals in coal trading, logistics, education, a power plant, real estate, diamond, and coal washeries.

Vicky co-owns Mumbai Tigers, a sports reality entertainment show team in the Box Cricket League (BCL). He is also the secretary of Triveni Dental College & Hospital in Raipur and Birla Open Minds Preschool in Bilaspur.

Vicky and his wife, Ankita Lokhande, co-own the IMAEC Dialysis, a dialysis franchise chain that they established to make kidney treatment more affordable. The businessman also owns several furniture showrooms in Bilaspur.

Vicky Jain with his family celebrating Diwali in October 2024. Photo: @lokhandeankita (modified by author)

Who is Vicky Jain's first wife?

Vicky Jain has only been married once to his wife, Ankita Lokhande. Ankita is a renowned Indian actress with roles in various movies and TV shows, including Pavitra Rishta, Baaghi 3, and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She also appeared in the reality series Bigg Boss 17 and Smart Jodi alongside Vicky.

Ankita started dating Vicky in 2018, around two years after her breakup from the late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. The couple tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony held on December 14, 2021.

While celebrating their third marriage anniversary in December 2024, Ankita shared a video compilation of their journey on her Instagram with the caption,

They say matches are made in heaven; well, then I think no matter how cheesy it gets, heaven really wrote our love story. You know that feeling of meeting someone for the first time and feeling at home? I guess the universe was kind to us because that's how we felt — at home — with each other. It's been 3 years, and still, it feels like it happened yesterday. We're soulmates, lovers, and, moreover, best friends! Happy 3rd wedding anniversary to us.

Actress Ankita Lokhande Jain and businessman Vicky Jain during an exclusive interview with HT City for the Valentine's Day special shoot, on February 9, 2024, in Mumbai, India. Photo: Bhushan Koyande

Where does Vicky Jain's family live?

The Jain family has roots in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, India, where they still reside. They own a massive property that features a multiple-floor bungalow with a white and gold theme.

Vicky and his wife, actress Ankita Lokhande, have other real estate properties to their name. They currently live in a luxurious 8 BHK home, which they purchased in 2019 in Mumbai, India.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrate the Gudi Padwa festival during an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times at Andheri on March 18, 2023, in Mumbai, India. Photo: Satish Bate

Vicky Jain's family continues to be his biggest support system as he expands their business portfolio. Now, as a husband, he is also focused on building his personal life with Ankita Lokhande despite the ups and downs of their marriage, which came to light during their time on Bigg Boss 17.

