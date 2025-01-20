Gong Yoo’s net worth: Is he the richest Squid Game cast member?

When Squid Game was first released in September 2021, it became Netflix’s most-watched series. Naturally, this attracted fans’ interest in how much each actor was compensated for starring in the dystopian survival thriller TV show. No wonder internet sleuths are eager to uncover Gong Yoo’s net worth and that of his other cast mates.

Gong Yoo during the 2018 Epigram Photocall (L). The actor at Louis Vuitton Maison Seoul opening party in 2019 (R). Photo: Han Myung-Gu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

With over two decades in the film industry, Gong Yoo remains one of the most sought-after South Korean actors. His portrayal of a salesman in Squid Game received acclaim from fans and critics. Gong’s other acting credits include Silenced and Hard Love. But how much has he amassed from his successful acting career? Here is a glimpse of his financial portfolio.

Gong Yoo’s profile summary

Full name Gong Ji-cheol Famous as Gong Yoo Gender Male Date of birth 10 July 1979 Age 45 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Busan, South Korea Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Alma mater Dongin High School, Kyung Hee University Height 6′½″ (1.84 m) Weight 74 kg (163 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Unmarried Parents Gong Won and Yoo Myung-joo Siblings 1 (Gong Eun-Jung) Profession Actor Years present 2001-present Agent Management SOOP Net worth Between $5 million and $14 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

What is Gong Yoo’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Kdramastars, Gong Yoo is worth between $5 million and $14 million. Most of his wealth stems from his illustrious career in the Korean entertainment industry.

In addition, commercials, fashion endorsements, and real estate endeavours further solidify Gong Yoo’s financial standing. During a January 2022 interview with Netflix, he narrated how he got into acting, saying:

Growing up, I never desired to be an actor. However, a part-time job as a video jockey on Mnet sparked an interest in expressing my emotions on-screen. It has now been more than 20 years of me living through different characters.

South Korean actor Gong Yoo during the 2019 Kim Ji Young: Born 1982 premiere at Lotte Cinema in Seoul. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Original

How does Gong Yoo make his money?

The Screen star has several income sources that contribute to his wealth. Here is a summary of how he achieved millionaire status:

Acting career

Gong Ji-cheol bagged his debut role in the 2001 TV series School 4. Although he continued to star in other films, including One Fine Day and Coffee Prince, the actor met his breakthrough in 2016. He starred in Train to Busan, a blockbuster that surpassed 11 million admissions in South Korea.

It reportedly grossed $92.7 million against a $8.5 million budget. The same year, the on-screen star appeared in The Age of Shadows, which surpassed 6 million admissions in two weeks. Take a look at Gong Yoo’s movies and TV shows:

Superstar Mr. Cam (2004)

(2004) Like a Dragon (2007)

(2007) The Suspect (2013)

(2013) Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016-2017)

Seo Bok (2021)

(2021) Wonderland (2024)

Some of his accolades include a Baeksang Arts Award, SBS Drama Award and two DramaFever Awards.

Gong Yoo at the 2018 photocall for iloom in Goyang, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Gong Yoo’s endorsement deals

In 2013, Gong was named a special representative for UNICEF in Korea. The following year, he became the ambassador for the National Tax Service.

Over the years, the veteran actor has collaborated with brands such as Chanel, New Balance, Lotus, SK, Kanu, Tom Ford Beauty, Terra, Louis Vuitton, Fresh and Discovery Expedition.

The Big star has been featured in multiple publications, including Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire Korea, Elle, Vogue and GQ.

Gong Yoo’s house

As documented by Pinkvilla, the on-screen star owns a penthouse unit worth $8 million in Afer Hangang, Yongsan, Seoul. The area is also home to BTS’s J-hope. According to Koimoi, he also has a vacation house worth $537,000.

What car does Gong Yoo drive?

The Hard Love star is a car enthusiast. Below are some of the rides in Gong Yoo’s car collection and their estimated price per Car and Driver:

Car Estimated price Porsche 911 Between $122,095 and $187,995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Between $118,900 and $129,750 K7 Hybrid Kia Cadenza Between $12,000 and $33,000

Who is the richest actor in the Squid Game?

Park Gyu-young, Gong Yoo and Lee Jung-jae (L-R). Photo: Chung Sung-Jun, Han Myung-Gu, Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The South Korean survival series offers its players a chance to win $39.86 million. But how much are the show’s lead actors worth in real life? Here is a breakdown of their reported net worth per StyleCaster:

Lee Byung-hun ($20 million)

Lee Jung-jae ($12 million)

Park Gyu-young (5 million)

HoYeon Jung ($4 million)

Wi Ha-joon ($3 million)

Park Hae-soo (1.5 million)

FAQs

Gong’s celebrity status constantly sparks scrutiny in his personal and professional life. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Gong Yoo?

The actor (45 as of 2025) was born on 10 July 1979 in Busan, South Korea. His parents, Gong Won and Yoo Myung-joom, raised him alongside his older sister Gong Eun-Jung. Gong attended Dongin High School and Kyung Hee University.

Did Gong Yoo do military service?

Gong enlisted for the mandatory service on 14 January 2008 and was discharged on 8 December 2009.

Is Gong Yoo married?

The Silenced star is unmarried. He has not disclosed any information about his current partner as he prefers keeping his love life details under wraps.

What is Gong Yoo’s height?

Gong is 6 feet ½ inches (1.84 m) tall and weighs 74 kilograms (163 lbs). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Gong Yoo during the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2016. Photo: Dominique Charriau

Source: Getty Images

Does Gong Yoo know martial arts?

The on-screen star practiced the Russian martial art Systema for his role in The Suspect in 2013. He performed several stunts in the show.

Gong Yoo’s net worth reflects his illustrious acting career and lucrative brand deals. His wealth is expected to increase as his impact spreads throughout the Korean entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Oliver Anthony's net worth: How much he earns from his music

Briefly.co.za published facts about Oliver Anthony's net worth. He gained widespread recognition in 2023 following the release of his viral hit song Rich Men North of Richmond, which topped the Billboard and iTunes charts.

Since his discovery, Oliver Anthony's net worth has significantly increased. Discover lesser-known facts about how he made his money and his current net worth.

Source: Briefly News