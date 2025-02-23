A toddler firm the Free State was kidnapped and held hostage in Oranjeville

the incident happened on 19 February 2025 and the toddler was stabbed multiple times before he was rescued

the suspect was arrested and charged with attempted murder and the incident left South Africans shaken

Mzansi was horrified that a toddler was kidnapped and stabbed. Images: Jub Rubjob and Bojanstory

Source: Getty Images

FREE STATE– South Africans were horrified when a Free State toddler was rushed to hospital after he was kidnapped and stabbed multiple times on 19 February 2025.

What happened to the toddler?

According to The South African, the South African Police Service was alerted to a hostage situation at a house in Metsimaholo. A man held a two-year-old toddler hostage and repeatedly stabbed him multiple times. When the police arrived, they shot him in the leg and rescued the toddler. The suspect was arrested and charged with attempted murder. he appeared before court two days later.

Statistics of crimes affecting children

In the crime statistics the South African Police Service released on 21 February, the police recorded 480 cases of the attempted murder of children in the third quarter of 2024. The police also recorded 2164 cases of assault GBH for the same period. The assault rate went up from 52,965 cases in the third quarter of 2023 to 56,486 cases in the third quarter of 2024. The number of kidnappings also increased from 4,577 in 2023 to 4,748 in 2024’s third quarter.

The cops arrested a suspect for kidnapping a toddler. Image: David Talukdar

Source: Getty Images

South Africans shaken

Netizens commenting on The South African’s Facebook page condemned the incident.

Georgina Chadhina Gomes said:

“This is brutal and inhumane.”

Sarag Kristi Stoddart asked:

“What is wrong with these men? Can they just leave the innocent children alone?”

Basetsana Dikobe asked:

“Who in their right mind holds a toddler hostage and stabs them?”

Milly Chilly said:

“A toddler held hostage also got stabbed? Whoever did this is a lunatic.”

Jackie Van De Venter said:

“That poor child! I pray for full emotional and physical healing.”

Ashmeer Loknat said:

“This is why the death penalty is necessary. It was the only time criminals thought twice.”

