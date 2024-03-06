The South African Police Service is on the hunt for three suspects who kidnapped two teenagers from the North West on 6 March

The incident took place as the teenagers, believed to be from a wealthy family, were kidnapped while on their way to school

South Africans were stunned and remarked that the country had become lawless and unsafe for children

SAPS have launched a manhunt for two kidnapped teenagers, and SA is stressed. Images: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images and Grace Cary

Source: Getty Images

NORTH WEST– The South African Police Service have appealed to the public to help in providing information that could lead to the discovery of two teenagers who were kidnapped in Brits, North West on 6 March.

2 teenagers kidnapped in Brits

According to eNCA, the two teenagers were kidnapped outside of a school in Brits. It's alleged that the two teenagers were travelling to school when the suspects allegedly crashed into their car and took them. The police have called on the public to assist them in catching them by giving information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects.

South Africans react to the kidnapping

Netizens on Facebook shared the views they had about the kidnapping, some feeling like it is becoming dangerous for children.

Shaun Mroza Malele said:

It's time to fire the minister of police."

Eunice Foster was stunned.

"Holding kids for ransom while they are innocent."

Ajay Mahlalela Alfred said:

"South Africa is becoming worse in crime. Kids can't play outside the house without any worry. Kids are no longer able to play freely because thugs are hungry for heinous acts."

John Nkhumise said:

"Lawless country."

Nico Monnaar said:

"Bheki Cele is buying a new hat for the press conference because that is all he does."

