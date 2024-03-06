The Saldanha Bay community has launched a renewed search for missing Joslin Smith after the South African Police Service arrested four suspects linked to her disappearance

The search happened along Tabak Bay, where more evidence relating to her disappearance was allegedly found

South Africans discussed what may have happened to the little girl and called for the community to continue doing their work

WESTERN CAPE– Community members in Saldanha Bay have launched a search for Joslin Smith, who went missing over two weeks ago. The community hopes that their efforts will not be in vain.

Community searches for Joslin

SABC News said the community concentrated their search on Tabak Bay on March 6. This was after the SAPS arrested four suspects involved in Joslin's disappearance. Vernon Vraagom, a community member, led the search. Vraagom said that the community decided to search for her after there was mention of a blue flip flop which was found in the vicinity.

What you need to know about Joslin Smith's disappearance

Joslin Smith disappeared over two weeks ago, and the authorities have been looking for her

The mayor of Saldanha Bay revealed that there was a reward for any information leading to her discovery

The country was stunned after two of the suspects arrested claimed they sold her for muthi

Netizens thankful for the community's efforts

Netizens on Facebook praised the community for not giving up.

Ajay Mahlalela Alfred said:

"I'm very delighted when I witness the communities working together for one purpose. I pray for the safe return of all innocent kids."

Skhumbuzo Ngcamba said:

"It's only a matter of being hopeful to find her alive, as we know how wicked some sangomas are."

Jacloe Amz Edward said:

"Please don't stop. Please look for her. Call her name wherever you go."

Alon Fisher said:

"The community has been searching for weeks."

Pogisho Motsumi said:

"South Africa is a crime scene."

