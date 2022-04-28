Dennis Rodman's net worth, age, children, wife, parents, stats, profiles

Dennis Rodman's net worth is a main point of interest for the celebrity. The American former professional basketball player and unofficial US Peace Ambassador to North Korea is known for his fierce defensive and rebounding abilities. He is, according to his NBA profile "arguably the best rebounding forward in NBA history".

Dennis Rodman during an NBA game representing the Chicago Bulls.

Source: Instagram

Dennis Keith Rodman is widely regarded as one of the most outrageous characters in the history of professional basketball. But what about his personal life, wife, children and net worth? We did some research into this incredible sports star's life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Dennis Keith Rodman

Dennis Keith Rodman Nicknames: The Worm, Dennis the Menace, Country, Psycho, Rodzilla, Demolition Man, El Loco

The Worm, Dennis the Menace, Country, Psycho, Rodzilla, Demolition Man, El Loco Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 13th May 1961

13th May 1961 Dennis Rodman's age : 60 years (as of April 2022)

: 60 years (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Trenton, New Jersey, United States

Trenton, New Jersey, United States Current residence: Unknown

Unknown Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Unknown

Unknown Parents: Mother - Shirley; Father - Philander Rodman

Mother - Shirley; Father - Philander Rodman Siblings: Approximately 26-28

Approximately 26-28 Children: 3 - Trinity Rodman, DJ Rodman, Alexis Rodman

3 - Trinity Rodman, DJ Rodman, Alexis Rodman Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Previous Relationships: Michelle Moyer (m. 2003–2012), Carmen Electra (m. 1998–1999), Annie Bakes (m. 1992–1993)

Michelle Moyer (m. 2003–2012), Carmen Electra (m. 1998–1999), Annie Bakes (m. 1992–1993) Height in feet: 6'7

6'7 Height in centimetres: 201

201 Weight in kilograms: 95

95 Weight in pounds: 210

210 Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Hair colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Tattoos: Various

Various School: South Oak Cliff in Dallas, Texas

South Oak Cliff in Dallas, Texas College: Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Southeastern Oklahoma State University Occupation: Former professional basketball player

Former professional basketball player Position: Power Forward and Small Forward

Power Forward and Small Forward Shoots: Right

Right Net worth: Approximately $500 000 (as of 2021)

Approximately $500 000 (as of 2021) Instagram: @dennisrodman

@dennisrodman Twitter: @dennisrodman

@dennisrodman Facebook: @Dennis Rodman

Famous for: Former professional basketball player and 5 time NBA champion, Hall of Famer, and unofficial US Peace Ambassador to North Korea.

Former professional basketball player and 5 time NBA champion, Hall of Famer, and unofficial US Peace Ambassador to North Korea. Highest Qualification: Unknown

Unknown Email: admin@rodmanventures.com

admin@rodmanventures.com Website: www.rodmanbrand.com and rodmansbarbershop.com

Dennis Rodman after he retired at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, celebrating his profession.

Source: Getty Images

Dennis Rodman's profession and career

The basketball star tried to make the high school basketball team four times but failed every time. He then shot up in height (201cm) and earned himself a scholarship to play at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He was later drafted by the Pistons in 1986.

Over 20 years, Rodman played for various teams and was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1989–1990 and 1990–1991. He was not an exceptional leaper, but his timing, tenacity, and desire, combined with his ability to enrage opponents by holding, grabbing, and shoving, made Rodman one of the league’s top rebounders.

The sportsman had already established a reputation for on-court temper tantrums and erratic off-court behaviour, and it was during his time with the Chicago Bulls that he became known for outlandish antics that made him a national celebrity. He continuously went against league officials and coaches, started getting various tattoos and piercings, and his hair was always a different, bright colour. He also took on a wild partying lifestyle.

Rodman dated superstar Madonna for a while and was briefly married to actress Carmen Electra (his second marriage). He also famously staged a wedding - marrying himself, dressed in a bridal gown. His behaviour and mood swings became unpredictable, but the coach and Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan overlooked his behaviour as he always seemed to rise to the occasion on the court.

The celebrity tried his hand at acting in films and at professional wrestling (he fought against Hulk Hogan) but was not particularly successful in either of these fields. He also wrote three autobiographies, had his own TV show called The Rodman World Tour and played the lead in Double Team (1997) and Simon Sez (1999), which earned him a triple Razzie Award.

He appeared in a number of reality TV programs, and in 2013 he travelled with a documentary crew to North Korea, where he became the first American to meet the country’s new leader, Kim Jong-Un.

His career also holds many other crazy antics such as flying to Las Vegas to gamble a few times a month and dressing in drag at his book signing.

Dennis Rodman won 7 NBA titles during his professional career which earned him championship rings.

Source: Instagram

Rodmans' mother

The global superstar was, according to our research, very attached to his mother. It was the young star's mother who gave him the nickname "The Worm" because of how he wiggles while playing pinball.

Dennis' children

Dennis has three children. Their names are Alexis, DJ (only son), and Trinity Rodman. Alexis is his firstborn daughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife Annie. DJ and Trinity are the children he fathered in his relationship with Michelle Moyer.

Dennis Rodman's parents

According to our research, the athlete has many brothers and sisters. His father maintains that he has between 26 and 28 siblings on his father's side. Rodman, however, has stated that he is, in fact, the oldest of a total of 47 children.

Dennis Rodman and Madonna

Dennis was seen dating many celebrities during the height of his career. The most famous, and bizarre story, however, was that Madonna offered him $20 million to impregnate her. Needless to say, he turned down the offer. One of Dennis Rodman's ex-wives is the ultra famous Carmen Electra who he was married to from 1998 to 1999.

Dennis' stats

Rodman averaged 7.3 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. He played professionally for the Detroit Pistons from 1986-93; The San Antonio Spurs from 1993-1995; The Chicago Bulls from 1995-1998, Los Angeles Lakers in 1999, and The Dallas Mavericks in 2000.

He held the record for most rebounds per game for seven straight seasons (1991–92 to 1997–98), finishing with a remarkable total of 11,954 in 14 seasons in the NBA. Rodman won three championships with the Chicago Bulls in 1996, 1997 and 1998, and two titles with the Detroit Pistons in 1989 and 1990.

Dennis Rodman during an NBA basketball game circa 1995, at the height of his profession, in Maryland.

Source: Getty Images

What does Dennis suffer from?

Former Chicago Bulls head coach Phil Jackson said in 1998 that Rodman was "mentally handicapped" and credited Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder for helping him stay on track. Jackson explained that Rodman's decision to take part in a WCW show rather than attend practice for the NBA Finals was a tipping point.

According to Peggy Williams, his financial advisor said: "In all honesty, Dennis, although a very sweet person, is an alcoholic."

How much is Dennis Rodman currently worth?

Dennis Rodman reportedly made $9,000,000 in 1997, and at least $26,965,000 playing professional basketball. His current net worth is estimated at $500 000.

Is Dennis Rodman in the Hall of Fame?

Dennis Rodman was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a Player in 2011.

When and why did Dennis retire?

In 1999, a year before retiring, Rodman's agent Dwight Manley said "He does not want to play. He wants to go into the sports and entertainment field. Some people have convinced him that he wants to become a movie star." Dennis Rodman last played professional basketball in 2000 and retired from the NBA that same year.

Dennis Rodman's Barbershop

'Dennis Rodman's Barbershop' is the first official NFT collection in the metaverse from Dennis Rodman. The collection features 5,000 unique NFTs that each celebrate the larger-than-life persona of Dennis Rodman.

Sports Illustrated once called the athlete “a sort of basketball genius.” They named him a dedicated analyst of the game and a "tenacious defender". With Dennis Rodman's net worth, charisma, controversy, and bizarre behaviour, he will always be known as a great rebounder and an even more spectacular entertainer who captured fans' attention across the globe with his unmatched fashion sense and bravado.

Source: Briefly News