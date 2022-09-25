Who is Elissa Victoria? Age, family, height, profession, profiles, net worth

Elissa Victoria (not to be confused with screenwriter Elisa Victoria) is an American YouTuber, social media personality, and TikToker who started auto-vlogging at 17. Through her patience and resilience, she is now counted among fast-rising celebrities. Here is the reason Elissa Victoria is a force to be reckoned with.

Elissa is an American auto-vlogger. Photo: @elissavictoria_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Many people are exposed to technology from a very tender age, but not so many make successful careers out of their talents, hobbies and passions. Easy as it may look, very few people have the patience and know-how to nurture a career in content creation. Elissa is among the few who know what their fans need, and her hard work keeps winning her an even broader fan base.

Elissa Victoria's profiles summary and bio

Real Name Elissa Victoria Date of Birth 24th March 2001 Age 21 years old in 2022 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Titusville, FL, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 ft 10 inches (1.77 inches) Body measurements Approx 34-27-35 Eye colour Light brown Hair colour Brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Ethan Fatsura Children Daughter Eliyanah Siblings Two, including brother Steven Baleigh Profession Content creator, social media star Net worth Approx $500,000 - $1.5 million in 2022 Social media Instagram YouTube TikTok

Who is Elissa Victoria from the Nissan 350Z?

Elissa Victoria is a rising social media personality based in Houston, Texas, United States. She often uploads videos with Nissan 350Z on her channel.

Elissa Victoria is a car and bike fanatic. Photo: @elissavictoria_ on Instagram (modified by author)

How old is Elissa Victoria now?

Elissa was born on 24th March 2001 in Titusville, Florida, USA, to an English family. Elissa Victoria's age is 21 years in 2021.

Where does Elissa Victoria live?

The internet personality lives in Houston, Texas, United States. She is originally from Titusville, Florida. Her family is English, and she holds American nationality.

Elissa Victoria's family

Elissa has not disclosed much about her family to the public. Details about her parents and relatives are still private to her. She, however, made a post of her mother on her Instagram account while it was still new, and in her caption, you could tell that her parents are no more.

The YouTuber has a brother called Steven Baleigh, who is currently married and has a family of his own. She also has a younger sister who makes appearances in her YouTube videos.

Does Elissa Victoria have a boyfriend?

Victoria has a two-year-old daughter with her boyfriend, Ethan Fatsura. Photo: @elissavictoria_ on Instagram (modified by author)

The content creator is dating Ethan Fatsura, and they are doting parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Eliyanah. She welcomed the child in July 2020.

Elissa Victoria's profession

Elissa is a YouTube personality, TikToker and Instagram star. Her interest in cars and bikes dates back to her childhood when she loved watching car shows and learning about supercars.

She owns a YouTube channel, @Elissa Victoria, which she created on 15th June 2013 but uploaded her first video on 17th August 2017. She has since then uploaded several other vlogs where she shares varied content related to bikes and cars like reviews, repairs, driving and more.

Elissa Victoria's YouTube channel has garnered over 451 thousand subscribers, and her fanbase is expected to increase with her growing popularity. Besides, she has an Instagram account, @elissavictoria_, with more than 264 thousand followers. Her TikTok account @elissavictoria_ has over 201.1 thousand followers and 1.4 million likes as of September 2022, where she shares photos and videos with her fans.

Elissa rides bikes and cars. Photo: @elissavictoria_ on Instagram (modified by author)

How many views does Elissa Victoria have on YouTube?

The star has over 30 million views from the auto-vlogging videos she uploads to her channel, @Elissa Victoria. Her content entails drive-throughs and installations of custom-made vehicles.

Elissa Victoria's net worth

The YouTuber's exact net worth is not known, but various sources estimate it at between $500,000 and $1.5 million in 2022. Her income streams include her salary, the money she gets from her YouTube channel and social media platforms, brand sponsorship and ads. In addition, she owns several cars and bikes.

Elissa Victoria's height

The content creator has an amazingly slim and curvy body. She stands at approximately 5 feet 10 inches (1.77 m) and weighs about 58 kilograms. Her keenness to eat healthily and exercise is how she keeps her weight and size in check.

While she may seem to be just getting started, Elissa Victoria has so much potential. At her youthful age, she has managed to keep her passion alive as she pursues her dream of sharing fresh auto content with the world, all while caring for a toddler.

