Who is Olivia Mae Bae? Age, boyfriend, height, career, profiles, net worth

With the coming internet, social media, in particular, there have been many careers online, and people have become famous through these platforms. One such person who has had a successful career online is Olivia Mae Bae. But, who is she? Where is she from?

Olivia Mae Bae is a famous TikTok star, Instagram model and social media influencer. Photo: @Oliviamaebae (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Olivia Mae Bae, alias Alecatxoxo, is a TikTok star, Instagram model and social media influencer from the United States. She got famous on Instagram for her beautiful modelling photos and on TikTok for her dances.

Olivia Mae Bae's profiles

Full name Olivia Mae Bae Alias Alecatxoxo Gender Female Date of birth 1st of January 2000 Country of birth The United States of America Age 22 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Current residence Denver, Colorado, The United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet and 9 inches (175 centimetres) Weight 55 kilograms (121 pounds) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Body type Slim Body measurements 34-24-35 inches Relationship status Unknown Occupation TikTok star, Instagram model and social media influencer Net worth $2.5 million Social media accounts Instagram Twitter Snap chat TikTok Only Fans

Olivia Mae Bae's biography

Olivia Mae Bae was born in America and currently resides in Denver, Colorado, The United States. She separates her private and social life and has yet to disclose any information about her father, mother, or other family members.

How old is Olivia Mae Bae?

She was born on the 1st of January, 2000. As of 2022, Olivia Mae Bae's age is 22 years old. Her star sign is Capricorn.

What is Olivia Mae Bae's nationality?

Alecatxoxo was born and raised in The United States and has been an American throughout her life. She is of caucasian ethnicity. However, her ancestry remains unknown.

What does Olivia Mae Bae do?

Olivia Mae Bae in a pink crop top. Photo: @Oliviamaebae (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

At a young age, Olivia Mae Bae's career began after she became an online sensation. She started her career by creating short lip-sync, dance and entertainment videos on TikTok. The more she posted, the more she received recognition on the platform.

As of September 2022, she has 440k followers and over 1.8 million likes. From her videos, she has also shown great interest in fitness as she is often seen recoding in the gym.

On Instagram, she is very active and often posts photoshoots and stunning photos. She has gained close to 3 million followers. However, she has privatized her Instagram account so only those who follow her can see her posts. She is also on Twitter with more than 94k followers and has an OnlyFans account.

In all her posts on various platforms, she has promoted several brands.

Who is Olivia Mae Bae's boyfriend?

The online sensation has been very private regarding her private life. She has not disclosed any information regarding her dating life, even on social media. However, from her posts, she seems to be happy where she is.

How tall is Olivia Mae Bae?

Without a doubt, the Tiktok star is gorgeous. Olivia Mae Bae's height is 5 feet and 9 inches, which is 175 centimetres. Taking a slim figure, she weighs 55 kilograms or 121 pounds, and her body measurements are 34-24-35 inches. Her eyes are blue, and her hair is blonde.

How much is Olivia Mae Bae's net worth?

Mae Bae has made a living online as a TikTok star, Instagram model and social media influencer. She has also participated in promoting various brands because of her massive following on these platforms. She is estimated to have a net worth of $2.5 million.

Olivia Mae Bae's contacts

Like most celebrities, the social media sensation does not disclose any of her personal contacts. She is, nonetheless, available on her various social media platforms.

Olivia Mae Bae has quickly risen to become one of the most prominent people online. Her platforms keep growing even more with time as she continues giving her fans more content.

