Who is Derick Hougaard? Age, wife, education, position, profiles, net worth

Derick Hougaard is a former professional rugby union player from South Africa. The legendary athlete played for Leicester Tigers and Saracens in England. He also played for the Blue Bulls in the Currie Cup competition in South Africa and the Bulls in the international Super Rugby competition.

The renowned rugby player made his debut as a reserve for the Springboks during the 2003 World Cup. Photo: Dean Vivier

Derick Hougaard is a successful South African athlete who has made a name for himself in the sports industry. He made his debut as a reserve for the Springboks during the spectacular 2003 World Cup.

Derick Hougaard's profile summary

Full name Derick Jacobus Hougaard Famous as Liefling of Loftus Gender Male Date of birth 4 January 1983 Age 39 years of age (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Citrusdal, South Africa Current residence Pretoria, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Bontes Mother Riana Hougaard Marital status Single Ex-wife Karlien van Jaarsveld Children 2 School Piketberg PS, Boland Landbou School University University of Pretoria Profession Athlete Position Flyhalf Teams Leicester Tigers, Saracens, Blue Bulls, Bulls and South African National Rugby Team. Net worth $3 million and $5 million

Derick Hougaard’s biography

The former professional rugby player was born Derick Jacobus Hougaard in Citrusdal, South Africa and currently resides in Pretoria, South Africa. His parents are Bontes and Riana Hougaard.

Derick Hougaard's education

Hougaard completed his primary education at Piketberg PS. Later, he enrolled at Boland Landbou School. He also attended the University of Pretoria.

What is Derick Hougaard’s age?

The South African rugby player was born on 4 January 1983. Photo: Christopher Lee

The former rugby union player is 39 years of age as of 2022. Derick Hougaard was born on 4 January 1983. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Derick Hougaard's career

Derick commenced his professional career as an athlete after completing his formal education. He played for Leicester Tigers and Saracens in England. He usually played the position of flyhalf.

Hougaard made his test debut at the age of 20 in the Springboks during the 2003 World Cup as a reserve during the 72 to 6 win over Uruguay at Subiaco Oval in Perth. Prior to that, he played for the Blue Bulls in the Currie Cup competition in South Africa and the Bulls in the international Super Rugby competition.

Since the beginning of Hougaard's career, he has played for numerous rugby teams, including Leicester Tigers, Saracens, Blue Bulls, Bulls and South African National Rugby Team (Springboks).

Derick Hougaard's net worth

The former Blue Bulls rugby player has an alleged net worth of between $3 million and $5 million. His primary source of income is his thriving career as an athlete.

The professional rugby player was previously married to an Afrikaans singer, Karlien van Jaarsveld. Photo: Andrew Matthews

Who is Derick Hougaard’s wife?

Sources reveal Derick is not dating anyone at the time of writing. He was previously married to an Afrikaans singer, Karlien van Jaarsveld. The pair married in 2013 and officially divorced in October 2015. Together, they share two children whose names are not public.

He was also in a relationship with Afrikaans Pop singer, radio and television presenter Nádine Hoffeldt. The two confirmed their relationship in 2018 and made their first red carpet appearance at the 2018 Miss South Africa Pageant. However, the pair later broke up over claims of infidelity.

How tall is Derick Hougaard?

According to sources in 2022, Derick Hougaard's height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall, and he weighs approximately 187 pounds (85 kilograms).

Derick Hougaard's name will forever resound in the rugby organization. He is a former experienced union player from South Africa. He has played for various professional rugby clubs such as Leicester Tigers and Springboks.

