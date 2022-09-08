Who is Sherri Kramer? Age, children, husband, career, profiles, net worth

Sherri Kramer gained fame from being the ex-wife of the renowned American actor and comedian Bob Saget. Sadly, Bob had a sudden untimely death. On the other hand, Sherri has excelled as an author, writer, screenwriter, and more on several platforms. So, what happened to Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer? Read on!

Sherri Kramer divorced the famous Bob Saget after being married to him for 15 years. So, who is Bob Saget's ex-wife? How old is Sherri Kramer?

Sherri Kramer's profiles and bio

Full Name Sherri Kramer Date of birth 8th August 1956 Age 66 Years Old as of 2022 Nickname Sherri Nationality American Birth Place United States of America Religion Christianity Education University of Pennsylvania Law School Ex-husband Bob Saget Marriage date 16th May 1982 Date of divorce 10th November 1997 Marital Status Divorced Children Jennifer Saget, Aubrey Saget, La Maine Saget Weight 60 Kg Height 5 feet 5 inches (163 cm) Body measurement 33-24-34 Shoe size 5 (US) Occupation Writer, Author, Editor, and Screenwriter Latest Career Therapist Net Worth $1 million

Sherri Kramer's early life

Sherri Kramer's age as of 2022 is 66, and she was born on 8th August 1956 in the United States of America. She observes the Christian faith.

Education

The names of the schools Kramer attended are unknown. However, she attended the University of Pennsylvania, where she was certified as a lawyer.

How did Sherri Kramer and Bob Saget meet?

She knew Bob Saget before he became famous. In his book, Dirty Daddy, he reveals exciting details about his relationship with Kramer. They met when they were both 17 at their high school.

She married Bob Saget on 16th May 1982, when she was 25 years old and nine years after they first got together. Bob Saget was a famous actor and stand-up comedian. Unfortunately, after 15 years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce.

What happened to Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer?

Critical details about their divorce are kept away from the public. But, it is known that Kramer is the one who filed for divorce from Saget. The court documents state the reason as irreconcilable differences.

Bob got re-married to journalist Kelly Rizzo in 2018 until his sudden death on 9th January 2022. Kramer's current relationship status is unknown.

Sherri Kramer's children

Who is the mother of Bob Saget's three daughters? Sherri and Bob are the parents of three daughters. His first two are Aubrey Saget and La Maine Saget (twins), born on 15th February 1987. The last born, Jennifer Saget, was born on 10th November 1997.

While Bob was alive, he was very proud of his daughters. He constantly praised them:

My daughters are the best thing I've done, the highest thing in my whole life. So if everything in my life is raised to how great they are, that would be a great thing to achieve.

Sherri Kramer's career

She is a scriptwriter who helped write many of her ex-husband's scripts. Some of her writing credits include Dirty Work, How I met your mother, and Fuller House.

She is also very active in fundraising efforts around the United States. Before she became a scriptwriter, she was an attorney.

What is Sherri Kramer's net worth?

She has had quite a successful career from her time spent as an author, screenwriter, editor, and writer. She has an estimated net worth summing up to $ 1 million.

What happened to Bob Saget?

Sherri Kramer's ex-husband Bob Saget died at age 65 on 9th January 2022. He was unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton, Orlando, United States. Before he died, Saget was on a new comedy tour across the country.

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much, Bobby.

One of his Full House cast members, John Stamos, sent a heartfelt tribute on Twitter after the announcement of his death. His family was and remained shaken after his sudden death.

He was everything to us, and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.

Bob died after hitting his head after a fall in his hotel room. He became unconscious and died of a brain bleed.

Physical stats

Bob Saget's ex-wife stands at 5 feet and 5 inches and has a very slim look. She has an estimated body weight of 60 kg and has dark hair and blue eyes.

Where is Sherri Kramer now?

Kramer is currently working as a family and marriage therapist, and she continues to work as an author and a screenwriter. Although she is an attorney, her license has been inactive for many years.

Sherri Kramer is famously known as the wife of the renowned comedian and actor Bob Saget. However, she has made a name for herself aside from the fame of her ex-husband with all the famous shows she has worked on.

