Adam Silver’s net worth, age, height, education, career, profiles

What is Adam Silver’s net worth? Being a renowned American attorney, businessman, and sports executive, Adam has amassed multi-million dollars over the years. The 5th Commissioner of the National Basketball Association (NBA) is $35 million rich.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver attends the pre-game press conference at Saitama Super Arena on October 8, 2019 in Saitama, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Despite the numerous Adam Silver’s memes online that make fun of him, the attorney is a force to reckon with not only in the legal sector but also in sports and business. As a result, he has made a fortune that affords him a luxurious lifestyle. Here is everything you need to know about the businessman, including his age, height, education, and career journey.

Adam Silver’s profile summary

Full name : Adam Silver

: Adam Silver Date of birth : April 25, 1962

: April 25, 1962 Place of birth : Rye, New York, United States

: Rye, New York, United States Adam Silver’s age : 59 years old as of 2021

: 59 years old as of 2021 Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Parents : Edward Silver (father, 1921–October 2004) and Melba Silver (mother-died March 2004)

: Edward Silver (father, 1921–October 2004) and Melba Silver (mother-died March 2004) Siblings : 3

: 3 Schools attended : Rye High School, Duke University, University of Chicago Law School

: Rye High School, Duke University, University of Chicago Law School Religion : Raised Jew

: Raised Jew Adam Silver’s height : 1.9 m

: 1.9 m Weight : 85 kilograms

: 85 kilograms Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Relationship status : Married

: Married Adam Silver’s wife : Maggie Grise Silver

: Maggie Grise Silver Children : 2

: 2 Occupation : Attorney, entrepreneur, TV producer, NBA’s Commissioner

: Attorney, entrepreneur, TV producer, NBA’s Commissioner Famous for : Being the fifth commissioner of the NBA

: Being the fifth commissioner of the NBA Net worth: $35 million

Adam Silver’s biography

Adam Silver’s father, a classic Knicks fan, was an attorney working at the Proskauer Rose law firm as a senior partner specializing in labour law. His mother, an alumnus of Cornell University class of 1947, was at one time the President of the Rye Library and Chair of the Rye Planning Commission.

Rarely will you see Adam Silver with hair because he is always bald. The businessman grew up in his birth town of Rye, New York, with his siblings, Ann, Erik and Owen. Unfortunately, both their parents, Edward and Melba, died in 2004.

Adam Silver’s education

Adam went to Rye High School and graduated in 1980. He proceeded to Duke University, where he studied political science and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He graduated in 1984 before advancing his studies at the University of Chicago Law School, where he earned a J. D. degree in 1988.

Did Adam Silver play basketball? No. According to Bleacher Report, the current NBA commissioner is not a product of the game itself: he did not play or coach the game at any significant level.

Career

NBA commissioner speaks to the crowd during a ceremony before the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on October 19, 2021. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

From 1984 to 1985, Adam worked as a legislative aide to politician Les AuCoin. After getting his J. D. degree, he served as a law clerk for Judge Kimba Wood prior to working as an associate at Cravath, Swaine & Moore law company.

Mr. Silver joined the NBA in 1992 as a Special Assistant to the Commissioner. He held different roles, including Senior VP & COO of NBA Entertainment and NBA Chief of Staff before becoming the President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of NBA Entertainment, NBA’s production arm.

Adam was COO and President of NBA Entertainment for 8 years. At the same time, he worked as an executive producer for the Michael Jordan to the Max and Whatever Happened to Michael Ray? 2000 sports documentaries. His other films are Like Mike and Year of the Yao.

In addition to being the COO, Silver became NBA’s Deputy Commissioner in 2006. This role involved negotiating collective bargaining agreements of the leagues with the National Basketball Players Association. While at it, he developed the NBA Development League and created NBA China, among other accomplishments.

David Stern, the former Commissioner of NBA, endorsed Adam as his successor on October 25, 2012. When Mr. Stern retired, Mr. Silver took this new role on 1st February, 2014 with Mark Tatum as his deputy.

Adam serves on the Board of Trustees for Duke University and Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

Wife and children

Interior designer Maggie Grise and Commissioner of the National Basketball Association Adam Silver attend the 2015 Time 100 Gala. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Adam married Maggie Grise in 2015. Maggie, a native of Stanford, is an interior designer and has a sister called Maureen Grise, the wife of the Canadian actor Tom Cavanagh. Adam and Maggie met in 2013 or 2014 through a mutual friend.

The Silvers adopted their eldest daughter, Louise Burns Silver, on April 20, 2017. They had their first biological child and second daughter in May 2020. The couple are very private, and there are no Adam Silver Twitter or Instagram pages with updates of the celebrity and his family.

Adam Silver’s net worth

Adam Silver’s net worth is $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of this money is from his profession as an attorney.

Adam Silver's salary

How much does Adam Silver make? The 5th Commissioner of NBA earns $10 million every year. In June 2018, his contract was extended through the 2023-2024 season.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is interviewed before Game Three of the 2020 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 04, 2020. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Adam Silver’s net worth is expected to increase at the end of his contract since he would have made $100 million by the end of the 2021-2024 season. We wish him the very best in his career and personal life.

READ ALSO: Adin Ross's net worth, age, height, girlfriend, channels, merch, profiles

Briefly.co.za published Adin Ross's net worth and other exciting details. Adin is an American Twitch streamer and YouTube celebrity who has gained notoriety by live streaming himself playing video games such as Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K, and IRL content.

The celebrity is 21 years old and was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. He has a sister called Naomi Ross. Adin Ross's current net worth is approximately $2 million, which is $1.5 million more than his estimated wealth in 2020.

Source: Briefly.co.za