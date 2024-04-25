Khanya Mkangisa shared some more stunning photos from when she was pregnant with her first child

The media personality recently welcomed her bundle of joy with her boyfriend and gave us a glimpse of her pregnancy journey

Mzansi showed love to the new mama and gushed over her gorgeous preggy pictures

Khanya Mkangisa gave fans a look into her pregnancy journey with new pictures. Images: ilovekhanya

Source: Instagram

Khanya Mkangisa is beaming with joy and embracing her new role as a mother. The media personality shared another glimpse of her pregnancy journey with more photos flaunting her belly, and fans are loving it!

Khanya Mkangisa shows off pregnancy photos

Our girl, Khanya Mkangisa, is a new mama and is loving every minute of it! Coming from her jaw-dropping announcement after welcoming her baby, the actress has been giving Mzansi pregnancy content on a regular.

Known to always serve looks, Khanya took it to the top with her preggy outfits and served fashion goals with her baby bump.

Briefly News shared several preggy photos from Khanya that had Mzansi amazed that her abs were still intact despite her ready-to-pop belly.

In her latest photo dump, the actress took followers back with photoshoot pics and gifts from her industry mates, including Thando Thabethe, who wished her well on her pregnancy:

"Oh, baby! What a beautiful journey!"

Mzansi reacts to Khanya Mkangisa's new photos

Followers are loving Khanya's new pics and congratulated her on her bundle of joy:

South African influencer, Mihlali Ndamase said:

"Hot mama!"

Mzansi media personality, Thembisa Mdoda wrote:

"Congratulations on the arrival of your little one."

_assweetashoney posted:

"You in a body-glove? Always a moment."

mmasiba showed love to Khanya:

"You served a gorgeous pregnancy. Congratulations, brand new mother. Welcome to motherhood."

peggy_ngqo wished her well:

"Congratulations. Wishing you all a very happy and healthy life ahead. Many blessings."

zingisaz responded:

"Congratulations, Khanya! I love this for you!"

