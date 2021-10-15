Adam Mosseri: net worth, age, spouse, education, salary, house profiles

Instagram is one of the top social networking sites globally. The photo and video sharing social platform service has more than 1 billion users. One of the backbones of the site is Adam Mosseri, who is the head of Instagram. Before joining Instagram, the renowned entrepreneur worked at Facebook. Find out more about him, including Adam Mosseri’s net worth.

Before joining Instagram, he worked at Facebook as an executive and a creator of the NewsFeed page. Adam Mosseri’s salary is not in the public domain, but his net worth is estimated to be about $120 million. This is accredited to his successful career in the tech industry.

Adam Mosseri’s profile summary and bio

Full name: Adam Mosseri

Adam Mosseri Year of birth: January 23, 1983

January 23, 1983 Adam Mosseri’s age: 38 years as at 2021

38 years as at 2021 Place of Birth: New York, United States of America

New York, United States of America What nationality is Adam Mosseri? Israel and America

Israel and America Gender: Male

Male Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Monica Mosseri

Monica Mosseri Kids: Three

Three Location: San Fransisco and New York

San Fransisco and New York Alma mater: New York University

New York University Profession: Head of Instagram

Head of Instagram Social media links: See below

See below Net worth: Approximately $120 million

Early life

On January 23, 1983, the successful entrepreneur was born in the United States of America to his parents. Adam Mosseri’s siblings are two, a younger brother and a sister. Mosseri graduated in 2005 from the Gallatin School of Individualized Study with a bachelor’s degree in information design.

Gallatin School of Individualized Study is a small interdisciplinary college within New York University. This means that Adam Mosseri’s Alma mater is New York University.

While at the university, he started his design consultancy firm known as Blank Mosseri. The firm focused on graphic, interaction, and exhibition design.

Career

In 2007, he joined Tokbox as a UI engineer and product designer. He also worked as an adjunct professor at the Academy of Art University between 2006 and 2007. Mosseri then joined Facebook in 2008 as a product designer. He held various positions which saw him promoted whilst in the company.

In May 2018, Adam joined Instagram as the vice president, and on October 1, 2018. Facebook announced that he was now the new head of the popular social media platform. This came in after the founders of Instagram, Mike Krieger and Kevin Systrom, resigned from their positions.

His new role at Instagram involves overseeing all business functions, including product, engineering and operations.

Is Adam Mosseri married?

Adam Mosseri’s wife is known as Monica Mosseri. The couple got married on September 8, 2013. They have twin sons named Nico Mosseri and Blaise Mosseri who were born in 2016. They welcomed their third son in 2018. Mosseri now lives in San Francisco with his family.

Adam Mosseri awards

In 2015, he was noted by Business Insider as a Facebook Power Player. In 2018, Adam spoke along with Campell Brown on behalf of Facebook’s news features at the Recode’s Code Media conference. In 2020, he was listed in the Tech category of Fortune’s 40 Under 40.

Social media platforms

Adam Mosseri’s email is not available, but that does not mean one cannot easily reach him. Here are his social media profiles:

Why was Adam Mosseri's home swatted in San Francisco?

The exact inciting incident for the attack is not clear. But one or more individuals called authorities in both New York City and San Francisco multiple times in 2019 reporting that people were being held hostage inside Mosseri's homes, prompting standoffs at both locations.

Adam Mosseri’s net worth is bound to continue increasing as he holds his prestigious position at Instagram. His knowledge, skills and talents are critical to his splendid leadership skills.

