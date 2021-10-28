Being a celebrity is one of the many things most of us dream of. It is not surprising given that celebrities are associated with heavy paychecks, designer clothes, luxurious cars, and so forth. However, despite being associated with the who’s of Hollywood, some people happen to hate the limelight. One of such people is Erin Angle.

Erin Angle is the wife of veteran actor Jon Bernthal. Jon is known for blockbusters like Baby driver, Fury, Shot Caller, and The Wolf of Wall Street. Photo: @jonnybernthal

Erin Angle caught the public eye after tying the knot to one of the biggest names in Hollywood. More so, she happens to be the niece of one of the renowned WWE superstars. Here is everything you need to know about this low-key celeb.

Erin Angle’s profile summary

Date of birth: 14th of February, 1976

14th of February, 1976 Place of birth: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Erin Angle’s age: 45 years

45 years Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Education: Canon McMillan High School, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, University of Southern California (USC)

Canon McMillan High School, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, University of Southern California (USC) Majors: BSN Nursing and MS Anesthesiology

BSN Nursing and MS Anesthesiology Profession: Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA)

Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) Institution: Harbor UCLA Medical Center

Harbor UCLA Medical Center Husband: Jon Bernthal

Jon Bernthal Children: Adeline, Billy, and Henry Bernthal

Adeline, Billy, and Henry Bernthal Erin Angle’s height: 1.63 m

1.63 m Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Nationality: American

American LinkedIn: Erin Angle

Erin Angle Hair color: Blonde

Blonde Eye color: Dark brown

Erin Angle’s bio

Erin Angle is best known as Jon Bernthal's wife. Photo: @marriedbiography

The beauty was born on Valentine’s Day of 1976 in Pittsburgh, PA. It means that Erin Angle’s birthday is celebrated every 14th of February. She is currently 45 years old. However, she has not revealed much about her childhood.

However, we do know that Erin Angle and Kurt Angle are related. Kurt Angle is a former professional heavyweight wrestler who left a mark in TNA and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Erin happens to be his niece.

What ethnicity is Erin Angle?

She is of Caucasian descent and American nationality. Her education profile is quite impressive. The beauty attended Canon McMillan High School, and after graduating, she joined the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated with a nursing degree in 1998. She proceeded to earn her master's in anesthesiology in 2008 from the University of Southern California (USC).

Career

Some people believe that because she is married to a movie star, she is also in the same line of business. So, it might explain why some of Erin Angle’s profiles talk of Erin Angle’s movies. Well, she is not an actress. So, perhaps these profiles confuse her with Erin Angel.

Instead, Angle acknowledges that she is a nurse anesthetist (CRNA) at Harbor UCLA Medical Center in her LinkedIn profile. She has also worked at:

George University Medical Center

Stanford University Medical Center as an RN

University of Southern California (USC) University Hospital

Maui Memorial Medical Center

Beth Israel Medical Center

Massachusetts General Hospital

Who is Erin Angle’s husband?

Erin Angle is married to Jon Bernthal. They have three children (two boys and one girl) together. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Perhaps the primary reason why Erin is known is because of her marriage. She is married to prominent actor Jon Bernthal. Jon is known for his roles in The Walking Dead as Shane, Marvel’s The Punisher as Frank Castle, Wind River as Matt, Wolf of Wall Street as Brad Bodnick, and Griff in Baby Driver.

These are some of the great projects in his long list of successful works. Although these two lovebirds have not revealed how they met, they have disclosed that they tied the knot on the 25th of September 2010 in Potomac, Maryland.

The private wedding was officiated by Jon’s acting teacher, Alma Becker. Jon has also disclosed what looks like a wedding photo in his Instagram showing Erin in a wedding veil. Unfortunately, this is as much as is known about their wedding. However, we do know that the two are so much in love.

Jon shares a picture of his wife once in a while and even confesses his undying love for her. He refers to her as a ‘bird.’ The two have been blessed with three children. They welcomed their first son Henry in August 2011, their second son Billy in January 2013, and their daughter Adeline in February 2015.

Where is Erin Angle now?

Tracing her whereabouts can be challenging because she does not have an Instagram account. She appears to hate the limelight, which might explain why you will not find any of Erin Angle’s Instagram or Twitter account. However, most people believe she is currently a stay-at-home mom.

Jon Bernthal’s wife Erin Angle happens to be one of the most low-key celebrity wives. Despite being married to one of the most talented actors, she happens to hate the limelight.

